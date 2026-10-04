UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 4 4 Oct 2026 - 14:45 TSC Arena

Today's game between Ireland and Israel will kick off at Oct 4, 2026, 2:45 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Republic of Ireland vs Israel in the USA are listed below.

Republic of Ireland host Israel at TSC Arena in Backa Topola in UEFA Nations League B Group 3, with Heimir Hallgrimsson's side looking to build on their recent positive results as the group race continues to take shape.

Ireland arrive into this fixture with momentum behind them. A commanding 3-0 win over Israel in Debrecen earlier in the campaign — goals from Troy Parrott, Adam Idah, and Jack Moylan doing the damage — gave the Green Army a significant confidence boost, and a subsequent 2-2 draw with Austria at the Aviva Stadium showed the team can compete with the group's best.

That Austria fixture was not without incident. The match was temporarily halted after supporters threw hundreds of tennis balls onto the pitch in protest at Ireland continuing to play fixtures against Israel, reflecting the deep public tension that has surrounded this group campaign from the outset.

The week leading up to Ireland's win over Israel was marked by boycott calls, internal divisions, and the late withdrawal of Gavin Bazunu from the squad. Hallgrimsson was vocal in defending his players after that result, and the squad's ability to perform through that pressure will be tested again here.

Israel, managed by Ran Ben Shimon, have struggled in this campaign. Three defeats from their opening Nations League fixtures leave them at the foot of Group 3, and they arrive in need of a result to keep any realistic hope of escaping the bottom position alive.

The Blue and White did manage a 0-0 draw with Kosovo in their most recent outing, which at least halted a run of consecutive heavy losses. But with Ireland above them in the standings and motivated to push further up the table, this will be a difficult assignment for Ben Shimon's side.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Ireland vs Israel live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Ireland vs Israel with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Heimir Hallgrimsson has no confirmed injury or suspension concerns listed ahead of this fixture, with full team news expected to be confirmed closer to kick-off. Updates will be added to this article as they become available.

Ran Ben Shimon's Israel squad also has no confirmed absences listed at this stage. Further team news will be added as the fixture approaches.

Form

Ireland have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches, scoring eight goals and conceding three across that run. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Austria in the Nations League, which followed their 3-0 victory over Israel. Earlier in the five-match stretch, Ireland lost 1-0 to Kosovo in their group opener, but results against Canada and Qatar in friendlies — a 1-1 draw and a 1-0 win respectively — showed a solid defensive foundation.

Israel have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches, scoring six goals and conceding six. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with Kosovo in the Nations League, which came after a 3-0 defeat to Ireland and a 3-1 loss to Austria. Prior to the current campaign, Israel beat Albania 1-0 in a friendly and drew 2-2 with Georgia.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in September 2026, when Ireland beat Israel 3-0 in a UEFA Nations League B fixture in Debrecen — a result that gave Ireland a clear advantage in this head-to-head series. Looking further back, the two nations drew 2-2 in a World Cup qualifier in Dublin in June 2005, with an earlier qualifier that same year also ending 1-1 in Israel. Across the three recorded meetings, Ireland hold the stronger record with one win, while the other two fixtures ended level.

Standings

Grp. 3 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Austria AUT 3 2 1 0 8 4 +4 7 D W W 2 Kosovo KOS 3 1 1 1 2 3 -1 4 D L W 3 Ireland IRL 3 1 1 1 5 3 +2 4 D W L 4 Israel ISR 3 0 1 2 1 6 -5 1 D L L Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In UEFA Nations League B Group 3, Ireland currently sit third and Israel are fourth. Ireland's superior position means they arrive into this fixture with more to protect and more to gain from a win, while Israel face the prospect of being cut further adrift at the bottom of the group if they fail to take points here.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ireland vs Israel today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: