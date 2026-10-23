Premier League - Game Week 8 23 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Portman Road

Today's game between Ipswich Town and Nottingham Forest will kick off at Oct 23, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Ipswich Town host Nottingham Forest at Portman Road on Friday, October 23, in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at opposite ends of the table.

The Tractor Boys, sitting 10th in the standings, have shown they can compete at this level under Gary O'Neil. Back-to-back top-flight campaigns are firmly the target, and home form will be central to that ambition.

Nottingham Forest arrive in difficult shape. Oliver Glasner's side sit 19th and are searching for a response after losing 1-0 at Arsenal last weekend, a defeat that extended a troubling run on the road.

That loss at the Emirates came courtesy of a late deflected strike from substitute Noni Madueke, who came off the bench to settle a match Arsenal had laboured to break open. Goalkeeper David Raya praised Madueke as a special player after the win, which kept Arsenal's title defence on track.

For Forest, the defeat underlined a fragile away record. Three losses from their last four away fixtures make Portman Road a difficult place to visit when confidence is low.

Ipswich will draw confidence from their own recent results, including a Premier League win over Fulham and a victory at Crystal Palace. Friday night under the lights at Portman Road represents a genuine opportunity to pull further clear of the relegation zone.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Gary O'Neil names a projected XI that includes Christian Walton in goal, with a back four of Jacob Greaves, Dara O'Shea, Issa Diop, and Leif Davis. Abdoul Ouattara, Florentino, and Exequiel Palacios are expected in midfield, with Abdul Fatawu, Julio Enciso, and Emersonn further forward. Sasa Lukic is listed as injured and will not feature.

Oliver Glasner is set to deploy Matz Sels between the sticks for Forest, with a back line of Jair Cunha, Ousmane Diomande, Murillo, and Neco Williams. Xaver Schlager, Morgan Gibbs-White, and James McAtee are projected in midfield, with Daniel Munoz, Dan Ndoye, and Liam Delap ahead of them. Igor Jesus and Nicolo Savona are both sidelined through injury.

Form

Ipswich Town have recorded two wins, no draws, and three losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 Premier League defeat to Manchester City, though they did beat Fulham 2-1 in their previous league fixture. The Tractor Boys also claimed a 2-3 away win at Crystal Palace during that run. Across five matches, Ipswich scored eight goals and conceded nine.

Nottingham Forest have won one, drawn none, and lost four of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 0-1 Premier League defeat away at Arsenal. Forest did win 1-2 at Aston Villa during the period, but they have also lost to Crystal Palace 3-1 and Coventry City 1-0. Across five matches, Forest scored four goals and conceded six.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in March 2025, when Nottingham Forest beat Ipswich Town 4-2 in a Premier League fixture at Portman Road. The sides also drew 1-1 in an FA Cup tie at the City Ground in March 2025. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, which also include a 1-0 Forest win at the City Ground in November 2024, Forest hold the stronger overall record, though the fixture history stretches back to Championship encounters in 2018 and 2019.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Ipswich Town currently sit 10th while Nottingham Forest are 19th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: