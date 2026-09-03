Premier League - Game Week 3 4 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Portman Road

Today's game between Ipswich Town and Liverpool will kick off at Sep 4, 2026, 3:00 PM.

US viewers can watch Ipswich Town vs Liverpool live on TV and via live stream. The TV channel and live stream options available are listed below.

Ipswich Town host Liverpool at Portman Road in a Premier League fixture that arrives at an intriguing moment for both clubs. Gary O'Neil's side are settling into their second season back in the top flight, while Andoni Iraola's Liverpool come in off the back of a summer that has reshaped their attacking options considerably.

Ipswich head into this one having suffered a heavy 5-2 defeat to Manchester United last time out in the league. That result will have stung, but O'Neil's squad showed earlier in August they are capable of competing, beating Sunderland 2-1 at Portman Road.

Liverpool, by contrast, have drawn their opening two Premier League matches — 2-2 at Nottingham Forest and 2-2 at home to Newcastle United. Iraola's side have goals in them but have yet to find the defensive solidity that a title-challenging team demands.

The biggest talking point surrounding Liverpool right now is the arrival of Bradley Barcola. The £123 million winger signed from Paris Saint-Germain late in the transfer window and, according to Iraola, is in contention to make his debut at Portman Road. Barcola lacked pre-season minutes in France, but his manager has spoken positively about his fitness levels and mentality ahead of the trip to Suffolk.

Hugo Ekitike, who reportedly stayed in regular contact with Barcola before his move, remains sidelined with an Achilles injury, meaning the French duo will have to wait before combining on the pitch. Liverpool's injury list is not short, but the squad has enough quality to cause problems for a team still finding its feet at this level.

For Ipswich, this is the kind of fixture that defines a season's ambition. A positive result would signal real intent from O'Neil's group. For Liverpool, three points are close to essential after two draws already threatening to put distance between them and the pace-setters.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Ipswich Town vs Liverpool live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Ipswich Town vs Liverpool with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Gary O'Neil is without a number of players for this fixture. Azor Matusiwa, Jack Taylor, Jaden Philogene-Bidace, Florentino, and Emersonn are all listed as injured. O'Neil has no suspension concerns, and his projected XI is expected to feature Kjell Scherpen in goal, with a back four of Issa Diop, Jacob Greaves, Dara O'Shea, and Leif Davis. Julio Enciso, Abdul Fatawu, Daizen Maeda, Sasa Lukic, Marcelino Nunez, and Sindre Walle Egeli complete the projected starting lineup.

Andoni Iraola is also dealing with a lengthy absentee list. Conor Bradley, Hugo Ekitike, Joseph Gomez, Federico Chiesa, Vitezslav Jaros, and Giovanni Leoni are all ruled out through injury. There are no suspensions to report. Liverpool's projected XI has Alisson Becker in goal, with Jeremie Frimpong, Jeremy Jacquet, Virgil van Dijk, and Milos Kerkez in defence. Florian Wirtz, Victor Munoz, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Alexis Mac Allister form the midfield, with Cody Gakpo and Alexander Isak leading the attack. Any update on Bradley Barcola's involvement will be confirmed closer to kick-off.

Form

Ipswich Town have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, losing one and drawing none in that run. Their most recent result was a 5-2 defeat to Manchester United in the Premier League on August 30. Prior to that, they beat Leicester City 3-1 in the Carabao Cup and Sunderland 2-1 in the league. Across their last five games, Ipswich have scored 12 goals and conceded 10, reflecting an open, attack-minded approach that has yet to find consistent defensive shape.

Liverpool have taken one win from their last five matches, drawing three and losing one. Their most recent outing ended 2-2 against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on August 29, following a 2-2 draw with Newcastle United the week before. Their only win in the run came in a friendly against Como, with a 2-0 result. Liverpool have scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five games, with back-to-back Premier League draws pointing to a side still searching for early-season consistency.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 4-1 victory for Liverpool at Anfield in January 2025 in the Premier League. Before that, Liverpool won 2-0 at Portman Road on the opening day of the 2024-25 season. Across the last five recorded meetings, Liverpool have won four and drawn one, with the solitary draw coming in a Carabao Cup tie in December 2002. Liverpool have scored 14 goals in those five fixtures, conceding just two.

Standings

Both clubs are separated by a single point in the early Premier League table, with Ipswich Town sitting 12th and Liverpool just one place below in 13th. Neither side has yet established the kind of early momentum that separates contenders from mid-table, making this a fixture with added weight for both sets of supporters.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ipswich Town vs Liverpool today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: