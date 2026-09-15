Carabao Cup - Game Week 3 15 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Portman Road

Today's game between Ipswich Town and Arsenal will kick off at Sep 15, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Ipswich Town vs Arsenal is available to watch live in the United States on Paramount+. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Arsenal travel to Portman Road to face Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup, with Mikel Arteta's side arriving in the form of their lives and showing no sign of easing up across any competition.

Ipswich, managed by Gary O'Neil, host this cup tie on the back of a dramatic Premier League weekend that saw them edge Crystal Palace 3-2 at Selhurst Park thanks to a 90th-minute winner from substitute Zian Flemming. The Tractor Boys have been competitive at Portman Road and will back themselves to make Arsenal work.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are flying. Arteta's squad have won all five of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 2-0 Premier League victory at Sunderland on Saturday in which David Raya saved a penalty before Bruno Guimaraes struck a stunning long-range opener. The Gunners have conceded just once across those five games.

Arteta was left fuming after the Sunderland result, calling the refereeing performance unacceptable despite the win, a sign of the standards he demands at every level. That competitive edge will carry into this cup fixture.

For Ipswich, this is an opportunity to test themselves against the Premier League's form side on home turf. O'Neil's team beat Leicester City in the previous round and will look to use the crowd at Portman Road to their advantage.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Ipswich Town vs Arsenal live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Ipswich Town vs Arsenal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Gary O'Neil has not yet confirmed his squad for this Carabao Cup fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for Ipswich Town. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Mikel Arteta also has no confirmed team news listed at this stage for Arsenal. Full squad details and any late fitness concerns will be updated ahead of the match.

Form

Ipswich Town have won two and lost two of their last five competitive matches, with no draws across that run. Their most recent result was a 3-2 Premier League win over Crystal Palace, and they also beat Leicester City 3-1 in the Carabao Cup during that spell. However, they suffered a heavy 5-2 defeat to Manchester United and lost 2-0 to Liverpool. Ipswich scored 12 goals and conceded 9 across those five fixtures.

Arsenal have won all five of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring 7 goals and conceding just 1. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Premier League win at Sunderland, and they also beat SSC Napoli 1-0 in the Champions League. The Gunners have kept multiple clean sheets during this run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Premier League in April 2025, when Arsenal won 4-0 at Portman Road. Before that, Arsenal won 1-0 at home to Ipswich in December 2024. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, Arsenal have won four and Ipswich one, with that sole Ipswich victory coming in the first leg of a Carabao Cup tie in January 2011.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ipswich Town vs Arsenal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: