Serie A - Game Week 26 6 Sept 2026 - 15:00

Today's game between Internacional and Santos FC will kick off at Sep 6, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Internacional vs Santos FC is available to watch live via Fanatiz and Premiere. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Internacional host Santos FC in a Serie A fixture that carries real urgency for both clubs. Paulo Pezzolano's side sit 18th in the table and are running out of room to manoeuvre, while Cuca's Santos arrive in 14th place and cannot afford to drift closer to the drop zone.

Internacional have endured a difficult run of results through August and into September. Their last five matches have produced no wins, three draws, and two defeats, including back-to-back losses to Gremio in Cup competition and Bahia in the league. Pezzolano's side have found goals hard to come by, and the pressure at the foot of the table is intensifying.

Santos arrive with their own problems, though a 1-0 Serie A win at Corinthians on August 30 offered a rare moment of calm. That result was overshadowed by the continuing uncertainty around Neymar, who suffered an injury scare during the Copa do Brasil second leg against Palmeiras and was left visibly distressed after being forced off at Vila Belmiro. The 34-year-old publicly criticised the state of his own club's pitch after the incident.

The Santos captain's fitness has been a recurring concern across recent weeks. He missed the first leg against Palmeiras entirely, then sat out training ahead of the Corinthians derby with flu symptoms. His availability for this trip to Porto Alegre remains unclear.

Santos also enter the match having been beaten 3-0 by Palmeiras in the Copa do Brasil, a result that exposed their attacking limitations when Neymar is absent. Cuca will need more from his squad if they are to claim anything at the Beira-Rio.

For Internacional, three points would provide genuine relief. A home win against a Santos side carrying injury concerns and cup fatigue represents one of their better opportunities to climb out of the relegation places.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Internacional vs Santos FC live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Internacional vs Santos FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Internacional head coach Paulo Pezzolano has no confirmed injuries or suspensions ahead of this match, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture develops.

Santos manager Cuca is also yet to confirm a projected XI, with no injuries or suspensions listed in the squad data at this stage. The fitness of Neymar remains the central concern for the visitors. The forward suffered an injury scare during the Copa do Brasil clash with Palmeiras and was subsequently seen in tears after being forced off, publicly expressing frustration at the condition of the Vila Belmiro pitch. His status for this fixture has not been confirmed, and further updates are expected in the build-up to kick-off.

Form

Internacional have not won in their last five matches across all competitions, recording three draws and two defeats. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 Cup loss to Gremio on September 3, following a 3-2 Serie A defeat to Bahia on August 30. The two matches before that were goalless draws, against Gremio in the Cup and Atletico Mineiro in the league, while a 1-1 draw with Remo in Serie A rounds out the sequence. Internacional have scored just two goals across those five games.

Santos have taken one win, three draws, and one defeat from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 0-0 Copa do Brasil draw with Palmeiras on September 3, following the 1-0 Serie A win at Corinthians on August 30. Before that, Santos lost 3-0 to Palmeiras in the Cup on August 27, drew 1-1 with Mirassol in the league, and played out a goalless Copa Sudamericana draw with CSD Macara. Santos have scored two goals and conceded three across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in Serie A on March 19, 2026, when Santos hosted Internacional and lost 2-1. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 in a Serie A fixture in November 2025, when Internacional were the home side. Santos also lost 2-1 to Internacional in a Serie A match at Vila Belmiro in July 2025. The most lopsided result in the dataset came in October 2023, when Internacional beat Santos 7-1 at home in the league, while a 1-1 draw at Santos in June 2023 completes the five-match record. Across these meetings, Internacional hold the stronger record with three wins, two draws, and no defeats.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Internacional sit 18th while Santos are placed 14th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Internacional vs Santos FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: