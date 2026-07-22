Today's game between Internacional and Cruzeiro will kick-off at Jul 22, 2026, 8:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Internacional vs Cruzeiro is available to watch live via the broadcasters listed below. Fanatiz offers a live stream option for international viewers, while Premiere carries the match for audiences in Brazil.

Internacional host Cruzeiro in a Serie A fixture that finds both clubs in the bottom half of the table and in need of points. The match brings together two of Brazil's most storied clubs at a moment when neither side can afford to drift further from safety.

Internacional arrive under Paulo Pezzolano having lost their last two Serie A matches. A 2-0 defeat to Vitoria was followed by a 3-1 loss to Red Bull Bragantino, leaving the Porto Alegre club in 14th place and facing real pressure to arrest the slide.

Creuzeiro, managed by Artur Jorge, sit one place above their opponents in 13th. They have not lost in their last five outings across all competitions, picking up wins and draws in both Serie A and the Copa Libertadores.

The visitors' continental commitments have kept them busy. A 4-0 demolition of Barcelona SC in the Copa Libertadores was sandwiched between draws against Boca Juniors and Fluminense, showing a squad that is stretched but functional.

For Internacional, this is a chance to stop the bleeding in front of their own supporters. Three points would drag them back into a more comfortable position, though their recent defensive record will concern Pezzolano heading into the game.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Internacional vs Cruzeiro, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Internacional vs Cruzeiro with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Internacional head coach Paulo Pezzolano has no confirmed injury or suspension concerns listed ahead of this match, and no probable starting XI has been named at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the team news picture becomes clearer.

Creuzeiro manager Artur Jorge is similarly without any reported absentees in the current data, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Given their Copa Libertadores schedule, squad rotation remains a possibility, though no official information is available yet.

Form

Internacional have won one, drawn one, and lost two of their last five competitive matches, with the fifth result a loss. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 defeat to Red Bull Bragantino in Serie A on May 31. Earlier in the run, they beat Vasco da Gama 4-1 and drew 2-2 with Coritiba. Internacional have scored 12 goals across these five fixtures but conceded 10, pointing to a side that creates chances but struggles to keep the ball out of their own net.

Creuzeiro's last five matches have produced one win, three draws, and one further win, giving them a record of two wins and three draws with no defeats. They drew 1-1 with Fluminense on May 31 and beat Barcelona SC 4-0 in the Copa Libertadores two days earlier. Across the five games they scored nine goals and conceded four, with the clean sheet against Barcelona SC their standout defensive performance in the run.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on August 23, 2025, when Cruzeiro beat Internacional 2-1 in a Serie A fixture at home. Before that, Internacional won 3-0 when the sides met in April 2025. Across the last five Serie A encounters, Internacional have won twice, Cruzeiro have won twice, and one match ended in a goalless draw, with the aggregate score sitting at seven goals for Internacional and four for Cruzeiro.

Standings

In the current Serie A standings, Cruzeiro sit 13th and Internacional are one place below them in 14th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Internacional vs Cruzeiro today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: