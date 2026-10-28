Primera A - Game Week 5 28 Oct 2026 - 21:05

Today's game between Internacional de Bogota and Independiente Medellin will kick off at Oct 28, 2026, 9:05 PM.

Internacional de Bogota vs Independiente Medellin is available to watch live in the United States via Fubo and Fanatiz, both of which carry Colombia Primera A coverage.

Internacional de Bogota host Independiente Medellin in a Colombia Primera A Clausura fixture with contrasting motivations driving each side.

Ricardo Valino's Internacional come into this match having lost their last league outing to Alianza FC, a 1-0 defeat that followed a positive run of results. They will be looking to respond at home and arrest any slide before it takes hold.

Independiente Medellin arrive in difficult form. Luis Perea's side have won just one of their last five matches and were beaten 2-1 by Atletico Nacional in their most recent Primera A outing, a result that continued a troubling sequence.

In the Clausura, Internacional sit 13th while Medellin are 7th. For the hosts, this is a chance to climb out of the danger zone; for Medellin, a win would consolidate their top-half standing and arrest a run that has put pressure on the squad.

TV channel and live stream options for this Primera A fixture are listed below.

How to watch Internacional de Bogota vs Independiente Medellin with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ricardo Valino has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for Internacional de Bogota. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Luis Perea is in a similar position with Independiente Medellin, with no probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions reported at this stage. Further team news for both sides is expected in the build-up to the match.

Form

Internacional de Bogota head into this match with one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five competitive outings. Their most recent result was a 1-0 league defeat to Alianza FC, though they won 2-1 against Fortaleza FC before that. They also recorded a 4-1 cup victory over Llaneros FC during this run, and drew 2-2 with Junior FC. Internacional have scored nine goals across those five matches and conceded five.

Independiente Medellin arrive with one win and four defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Primera A loss to Atletico Nacional, and they also fell 3-2 to Nacional in a cup tie earlier this month. Their only win in this run came against America de Cali, a 2-1 away victory. Medellin scored five goals across those five matches and conceded six.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when Independiente Medellin hosted Internacional de Bogota and lost 1-2 in the Primera A. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Internacional hold the stronger record, winning three times, while Medellin have won once and one match ended level. Internacional's wins include a 2-1 away victory in February 2026 and a 2-1 away win in March 2024.

Standings

In the Clausura, Internacional de Bogota sit 13th and Independiente Medellin are 7th. The hosts are operating in the lower reaches of the table and need points to climb, while Medellin sit in the top half and will want to protect that position.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Internacional de Bogota vs Independiente Medellin today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: