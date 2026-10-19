Primera A - Game Week 15 20 Oct 2026 - 19:15

Today's game between Internacional de Bogota and Fortaleza FC will kick off at Oct 20, 2026, 7:15 PM.

Internacional de Bogota vs Fortaleza FC is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Internacional de Bogota host Fortaleza FC in a Primera A fixture that carries real weight for both sides as the Colombian league season continues.

Ricardo Valino's side come into this match sitting in the lower half of the Clausura table and will be looking to build on their home record to climb clear of trouble.

Fortaleza, managed by Diego Arias, arrive in similarly difficult circumstances. The visitors have found consistent wins hard to come by and will need a result to ease the pressure on their campaign.

Neither side is in convincing form, which makes this a fixture where margins will matter. Both coaches will be aware that dropped points here could prove costly as the standings tighten.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Internacional de Bogota vs Fortaleza FC, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Internacional de Bogota vs Fortaleza FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ricardo Valino has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injuries or suspensions have been reported for Internacional de Bogota at this stage. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Diego Arias is in a similar position with Fortaleza FC, with no probable lineup, injury concerns, or suspensions currently listed. Further team news will be confirmed in the build-up to the match.

Form

Internacional de Bogota head into this match with a mixed recent record, picking up one win, three draws, and one defeat across their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 4-1 cup victory over Llaneros FC, though their Primera A form tells a more cautious story, with draws against Junior FC, Once Caldas, and Deportivo Pereira sandwiching a 2-0 defeat to Bucaramanga. That loss remains the low point of their recent run, and the team has struggled to string wins together in league competition.

Fortaleza arrive with a record of no wins from their last five matches, collecting two draws and suffering three defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 cup loss to Santa Fe, and a 1-4 defeat to Junior FC earlier in the run stands as the sharpest setback. A goalless draw with Deportivo Pasto and a 2-2 stalemate against Tolima round out a spell that offers little confidence heading into a league fixture they need to win.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 1-1 in April 2026, when Fortaleza hosted Internacional de Bogota in the Primera A. Looking back across the last five encounters, Fortaleza have the stronger record, with Internacional de Bogota yet to register a win in the series. The most decisive result came in a 4-0 Fortaleza home victory in May 2025, a scoreline that underlines how difficult this fixture has historically been for the Bogota side.

Standings

In the Clausura table, Internacional de Bogota sit 13th while Fortaleza FC are placed 17th, meaning both clubs are operating in the wrong half of the standings and this fixture has the feel of a match neither side can afford to lose. The Apertura table offers similar context, with Internacional 8th and Fortaleza 15th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Internacional de Bogota vs Fortaleza FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: