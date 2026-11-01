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Serie A Femminile - Game Week 5 1 Nov 2026 - 06:30

DAZN is showing the Inter-Lazio women's match live. Here's how to watch.

Inter and Lazio meet in Serie A Femminile with contrasting ambitions and recent form. David Sassarini's Inter host Gianluca Grassadonia's Lazio in a match that could affect both sides' league positions.

A heavy 6-0 defeat to OL Lyonnes in the Women's Champions League halted Inter's positive run in the league. They sit third in Serie A Femminile, reflecting the solidity Sassarini has built over the season.

Grassadonia's Lazio are having a tougher time. They sit 11th and head into this away match having lost three of their last five games.

Recent meetings favour Inter, including a convincing 5-2 win last April. That record gives Lazio another obstacle to overcome.

For Inter, this is a chance to cement their place near the top after that heavy defeat in Europe. Lazio, meanwhile, almost certainly need three points to move away from the danger zone.

Team news

David Sassarini has yet to announce Inter's official line-up or provide information on injuries or suspensions. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For Gianluca Grassadonia's Lazio, no probable line-up or news of unavailable or suspended players is currently available. Further updates are expected in the coming hours.

Recent form

Inter have two wins, two draws and one defeat from their last five matches. That defeat was the 6-0 loss to OL Lyonnes in the Women's Champions League, which interrupted a positive spell in the league. Before that, Inter beat Parma Calcio 1913 3-0 and Como Women 2-0. They kept two clean sheets across those five games.

Lazio have one win, two draws and two defeats from their last five outings. They most recently drew 0-0 with Como Women after losing 1-0 to Ternana Femminile. Defeats to Roma (3-1) and Fiorentina (2-1) mean they have taken just one point from their last three away league matches.

Head-to-head record

Inter beat Lazio 5-2 in April 2026 in Serie A Femminile, their most recent meeting. Across the last five meetings, Inter have won three, with one draw and one Lazio victory. The 4-4 draw in February 2025 was the closest contest in that run. Inter also won 2-0 in November 2025 and 1-0 in November 2024.

Standings

Third-placed Inter aim to stay among the teams competing for the top spots in Serie A Femminile. Lazio are 11th and need points to climb away from the lower reaches of the table.