Serie A - Game Week 8 25 Oct 2026 - 07:30 Giuseppe Meazza

Today's game between Inter and Fiorentina will kick off at Oct 25, 2026, 7:30 AM.

Inter vs Fiorentina is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Inter host Fiorentina at the Giuseppe Meazza in Milan on Sunday, October 25, in the eighth round of Serie A. Cristian Chivu's side look to extend their winning run in the league as they return to domestic action after a draining midweek European night.

Inter arrive in good form, having beaten Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday. The win came the hard way — Alessandro Bastoni was sent off in the 69th minute, leaving the nerazzurri to hold on and then find a winner with ten men. Carlos Augusto supplied it, finishing off a brilliant Mkhitaryan assist to seal three points.

The victory was built on resilience as much as quality. Goalkeeper Josep Martinez made a decisive save to keep the score level before the winner arrived, earning his share of the credit on a night that demanded a collective effort from Chivu's squad.

Fiorentina travel to Milan in a different mood entirely. Paolo Vanoli's side have lost their last two Serie A matches — 1-3 at home to Como most recently — and arrive in Lombardy searching for a result that could stabilise their campaign.

The visitors will be rested, which counts for something against a home side that played 80-plus minutes with ten men just four days earlier. Whether Fiorentina can turn that physical advantage into points is the central question of this fixture.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Inter vs Fiorentina, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Inter vs Fiorentina with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Chivu is without Curtis Jones, Lautaro Martinez, John Stones, and Benjamin Pavard through injury. The projected XI sees Josep Martinez in goal, with a back three of Akanji, Bisseck, and Bastoni. Petar Sucic, Barella, Zielinski, and Luis Henrique are named in midfield, with Dimarco on the left. Marcus Thuram and Francesco Pio Esposito lead the attack.

Vanoli is also dealing with absences, with Fabiano Parisi, Arthur Atta, and Luca Ranieri all unavailable through injury. The projected Fiorentina XI features De Gea in goal behind a back four of Viery, Pongracic, Jimenez, and Dragusin, with Ndour, Fagioli, and Pedro Goncalves in midfield and Njie, Mastantuono, and Pellegrino in attack. Updates to both lineups will follow closer to kick-off.

Form

Inter have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, drawing none and losing two, scoring nine goals and conceding seven in that run. Their most recent result was the 1-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League, and they also beat Bologna 3-1 and Parma 3-0 in Serie A during this stretch. The two defeats came against Club Brugge, who beat them 4-3 in Europe, and one friendly result against Lumezzane ended in a 2-0 win.

Fiorentina have won two of their last five, losing two and drawing one, with their most recent outing a 1-3 home defeat to Como in Serie A. They also lost 2-1 to Genoa before that. Their wins in this period came against Venezia, 4-2 away, and Pisa 3-0 in the Coppa Italia, with a 1-1 draw against Napoli rounding out the five.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 1-1, played at Fiorentina's ground in March 2026 in Serie A. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in the league, Inter have the stronger record, with wins of 3-0 and 2-1 at the Meazza in October 2025 and February 2025 respectively, while Fiorentina's only win in that run was a 3-0 result at home in February 2025. Inter also won 1-0 at the Franchi in January 2024.

Standings

Inter sit top of Serie A, while Fiorentina are down in 18th place — a gap that underlines just how much the visitors need a positive result to ease the pressure building on their season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Inter vs Fiorentina today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: