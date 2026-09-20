Major League Soccer - Game Week 26 20 Sept 2026 - 19:00 Nu Stadium

Today's game between Inter Miami CF and San Diego FC will kick off at Sep 20, 2026, 7:00 PM.

Inter Miami vs San Diego FC will be streamed live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive rights to every MLS match this season. The TV channel and live stream options for this fixture are listed below.

Inter Miami and San Diego FC meet at Nu Stadium in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture that arrives at a fascinating moment for both clubs.

The Herons come into this game with genuine momentum behind them. Their 2-0 victory over Cruz Azul in the Campeones Cup last week delivered silverware for new head coach Angel Guillermo Hoyos and underlined the team's quality when it matters most. Lionel Messi's form has been the story of the season, and Inter Miami sit third in the Eastern Conference, well-placed in the playoff race.

Yet their league form tells a more complicated story. Three draws in their last four MLS outings — against Chicago Fire, Atlanta United, and Nashville SC — suggest a side capable of brilliance but prone to dropping points against teams they might expect to beat. The 7-1 demolition of CF Montréal in late August remains the benchmark for what this team can do at full throttle.

San Diego FC arrive in a difficult stretch. Three consecutive MLS defeats, including a 5-0 loss at Philadelphia Union, have left Mikey Varas's side sitting tenth in the Western Conference. The gap between their two wins over LA Galaxy and Colorado Rapids earlier in the month and their recent performances has been stark.

For Miami, this is a chance to translate cup glory into league points and apply pressure on the teams above them in the East. For San Diego, it is an opportunity to arrest a slide before it becomes a crisis.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this fixture live.

How to watch Inter Miami CF vs San Diego FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami are managed by Angel Guillermo Hoyos, and no confirmed injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side. A projected lineup has not yet been confirmed, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

San Diego FC head coach Mikey Varas is similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injury or suspension information is available for the away squad, and lineup details will be added as they emerge.

Form

Inter Miami carry a mixed but competitive recent record into this fixture. Across their last five matches in all competitions, they have won twice, drawn three times, and lost none — scoring 14 goals and conceding six in the process. The Campeones Cup victory over Cruz Azul, which ended 2-0, is the most recent result and the clearest sign of their ceiling. That run also includes a 2-2 draw with Eastern Conference leaders Nashville SC, where the Herons were denied a late winner in stoppage time, and a 7-1 thrashing of CF Montréal that stands as the most emphatic performance of the run.

San Diego FC's recent form makes for difficult reading. Three defeats in their last three MLS matches — including a 3-2 loss to San Jose Earthquakes and a heavy 5-0 reverse against Philadelphia Union — have followed back-to-back wins over LA Galaxy and Colorado Rapids. Varas's side have shown they can score goals, but defensive consistency has been the problem, and they have conceded nine times across those three losses.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meeting data is available between Inter Miami and San Diego FC. This fixture will provide the first recorded head-to-head data between these two clubs.

Standings

Inter Miami currently sit third in the Eastern Conference, keeping them firmly in contention for a strong playoff seeding. San Diego FC occupy tenth place in the Western Conference, a position that leaves them with work to do if they are to secure postseason football.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Inter Miami CF vs San Diego FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: