Major League Soccer - Game Week 29 14 Oct 2026 - 19:30 Nu Stadium

Today's game between Inter Miami CF and New York City FC will kick off at Oct 14, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Inter Miami CF vs New York City FC is available to stream live on Apple TV. For the 2026 season, all MLS content is fully integrated into the standard Apple TV subscription, with no separate pass required. Every match, including the playoffs and Leagues Cup, is included.

Inter Miami CF host New York City FC at Nu Stadium in a Major League Soccer fixture that carries real weight for both clubs as the regular season enters its final stretch.

Kily Gonzalez's side sit second in the Eastern Conference, and after a 4-0 dismantling of DC United in their last home outing, confidence at Nu Stadium is high. Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez were both on the scoresheet in that win, with the Argentine adding two goals in the second half to underline his importance to Miami's postseason push.

For NYCFC, the picture is far less comfortable. Pascal Jansen's side arrive in Florida sitting tenth in the East, having won just one of their last five MLS matches. A 2-1 defeat to Chicago Fire FC in their most recent outing leaves them with ground to make up.

The head-to-head record offers little encouragement for the visitors either. Inter Miami have been the dominant force in recent editions of this fixture, and NYCFC will need a significant improvement to leave Florida with anything.

All the information you need to watch this game live is below.

How to watch Inter Miami CF vs New York City FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami are managed by Kily Gonzalez. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are available ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

New York City FC head into the match under Pascal Jansen. As with the home side, no injury or suspension information is currently available and no projected XI has been confirmed. Team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Inter Miami come into this fixture in strong form, having won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing produced a commanding 4-0 home win over DC United, while they also claimed a 2-0 victory against Cruz Azul in the Campeones Cup. Their only defeat in that run came against Columbus Crew, who beat them 2-1. Miami have scored ten goals and conceded four across those five matches.

NYCFC's recent record makes for difficult reading. They have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five MLS outings. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat away to Chicago Fire FC, and they also suffered a 1-2 loss to New England Revolution and a 0-1 defeat to Red Bull New York in that stretch. Their sole win came at Real Salt Lake, where they won 2-0.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2026, when New York City FC hosted Inter Miami and lost 2-3. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Inter Miami hold a commanding record, winning three of the five matches. NYCFC have not beaten Miami in any of the last four encounters, with one draw and three defeats in that run.

Standings

Inter Miami sit second in the Eastern Conference, placing them firmly among the frontrunners for a top playoff seed as the regular season nears its conclusion. New York City FC are tenth in the East, meaning they arrive in Florida needing points urgently to stay in touch with the playoff positions above them.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Inter Miami CF vs New York City FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: