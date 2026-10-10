Major League Soccer - Game Week 28 10 Oct 2026 - 19:30 Nu Stadium

Today's game between Inter Miami CF and DC United will kick off at Oct 10, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Inter Miami vs DC United is available to watch live on Apple TV. You can stream the match live via the link below.

Inter Miami CF host DC United at Nu Stadium in a Major League Soccer fixture that carries real weight for the home side's postseason ambitions.

Kily Gonzalez's side sit third in the Eastern Conference, and with the playoff picture tightening, every point from here matters. Miami will be looking to arrest a run that has produced just one win in their last five league outings.

Messi's return to the training ground after his emotional farewell to Argentina adds a significant dimension to Miami's final regular-season push. The forward is now fully focused on club football, and Gonzalez has made clear that Miami intend to make the most of having him available without the interruption of international duty.

DC United arrive in Florida sitting eleventh in the East, well outside the playoff places, and in need of a result to keep any faint postseason hopes alive. Rene Weiler's side have been inconsistent, winning once in their last five competitive matches.

For Miami, this is the kind of home fixture they will be expected to win. For DC United, it represents a chance to cause an upset and inject some life into their campaign.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Inter Miami vs DC United, including the live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

How to watch Inter Miami CF vs DC United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami are managed by Kily Gonzalez, though no confirmed lineup or injury and suspension information has been provided ahead of this fixture. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

DC United head into the match under Rene Weiler, with no probable lineup, injury list, or suspension news currently available. Team news will be updated as it emerges.

Form

Inter Miami have won one, drawn three, and lost one of their last five competitive matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Columbus Crew, and they have drawn three of their four MLS matches in that run, including a 2-2 stalemate with San Diego FC and a 2-2 draw with Nashville SC. Their only win came against Cruz Azul in the Campeones Cup. Miami have scored eight goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

DC United's last five matches show one win, two draws, and two losses. Their most recent result was a 0-1 friendly defeat to Paderborn, while in MLS they drew 3-3 with Vancouver Whitecaps and lost 1-2 to Charlotte FC. Their sole league win in this stretch came against Columbus Crew. United have scored six goals and conceded seven across the five-match run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in March 2026, when Inter Miami won 2-1 away at DC United in an MLS fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Inter Miami have won three, with one draw and one loss. Miami have been the stronger side in recent editions of this fixture, though DC United did hold them to a 1-1 draw in August 2025.

Standings

Inter Miami sit third in the Eastern Conference, placing them firmly in playoff contention as the regular season enters its final weeks. DC United are eleventh in the East, leaving them on the outside of the postseason picture with little margin for error.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Inter Miami CF vs DC United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: