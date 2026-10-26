Liga Profesional - Game Week 14 26 Oct 2026 - 20:15

Today's game between Instituto and Deportivo Riestra will kick off at Oct 26, 2026, 8:15 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for this Liga Profesional fixture are listed below.

Instituto host Deportivo Riestra in a Liga Profesional Clausura Group A fixture, with the two sides separated by twelve places in the standings.

Diego Flores's Instituto arrive in strong form and sitting top of Clausura Group A. Four wins from their last five Liga Profesional matches have made them one of the more consistent sides in the division at this stage of the competition.

Deportivo Riestra, managed by Guillermo Duro, come into this game in far less settled shape. The visitors have won none of their last five competitive outings, collecting three draws and suffering two defeats in that run.

Riestra's most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Union, and a 3-0 loss to Lanus earlier in the sequence reflects the difficulties Duro's side have faced. They sit 13th in Clausura Group A and need points urgently.

Instituto, by contrast, beat Defensa y Justicia in their last outing and drew 2-2 with Boca Juniors before that. The home side will be confident of extending their advantage at the top of the group.

For Riestra, this is a tough assignment against the division's form team. A point would represent a reasonable return; a win would be a genuine statement.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Instituto vs Deportivo Riestra live.

How to watch Instituto vs Deportivo Riestra with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Instituto are managed by Diego Flores. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Deportivo Riestra are led by Guillermo Duro. Similarly, no team news has been confirmed for the away squad at this stage, with further details expected as the fixture approaches.

Form

Instituto have been in excellent form, recording four wins, one draw, and no losses across their last five Liga Profesional matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 win over Defensa y Justicia, and they also beat Independiente 4-1 and Talleres 3-1 in that run. A 2-2 draw with Boca Juniors was the only occasion they dropped points. Instituto have scored ten goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.

Deportivo Riestra's last five competitive matches produced no wins, three draws, and two losses. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Union, while a 3-0 defeat to Lanus represents the low point of that stretch. They also drew 1-1 with Central Cordoba de Santiago and 0-0 with Gimnasia Mendoza. Riestra have scored two goals and conceded four across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in April 2026, when Deportivo Riestra hosted Instituto in a Liga Profesional fixture that ended 1-0 to the away side. Across the last five recorded meetings, Instituto hold a clear advantage with three wins to Riestra's one, with one draw. Instituto have also won the last two encounters at Riestra's ground.

Standings

In Clausura Group A, Instituto sit first while Deportivo Riestra are in 13th place. In Apertura Group A, Instituto are eighth and Riestra are 15th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Instituto vs Deportivo Riestra today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: