Liga Profesional - Game Week 11 2 Oct 2026 - 18:15

Today's game between Independiente and Instituto will kick off at Oct 2, 2026, 6:15 PM.

Independiente vs Instituto is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Independiente host Instituto in the Liga Profesional, with both clubs arriving in contrasting patches of form that make this fixture difficult to call.

Independiente come into the match under coach Jadson Viera having put together a mixed run of results. A win over Union in their most recent outing gives them some momentum, though their form across the last five games has been inconsistent.

Instituto, managed by Diego Flores, arrive in strong shape. Back-to-back Liga Profesional wins over Talleres and Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto have the visitors travelling with confidence.

The standings add weight to the occasion. Instituto sit top of Clausura Group A, while Independiente occupy fourth in the same group, meaning three points here would have real significance for both sides' ambitions.

Read on for full details on how to watch Independiente vs Instituto live.

How to watch Independiente vs Instituto with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Independiente are managed by Jadson Viera. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are available for the home side at this stage, and a projected XI has not been released. Further squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Instituto are led by Diego Flores. Similarly, no injury or suspension information has been confirmed for the away side, and no probable lineup has been provided. Team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Independiente head into this fixture with a record of two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five Liga Profesional matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-2 win away at Union, and they also claimed a 0-1 victory at Central Cordoba de Santiago during this run. The one blemish was a heavy 0-3 home defeat to Gimnasia Mendoza. Across the five games, Independiente scored four goals and conceded seven.

Instituto have won three of their last five competitive matches, losing two. Their most recent game brought a 3-1 win over Talleres, and they also beat San Lorenzo 1-0 earlier in the run. Both defeats came by a single goal, against Union (3-2) and Club Atletico Platense in the Copa Argentina (1-1, result recorded as a loss). The visitors have scored nine goals across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 2-1 win for Instituto at home in the Liga Profesional in March 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Instituto have won three times, Independiente have won once, and one match ended level. Independiente's sole win in this run came in February 2025, when they beat Instituto 2-0 at home in the Liga Profesional.

Standings

In Clausura Group A, Instituto lead the table while Independiente sit in fourth, meaning the visitors arrive as the form team in the group and a win for the home side would close the gap at the top.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Independiente vs Instituto today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: