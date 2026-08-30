Liga Profesional - Game Week 7 30 Aug 2026 - 18:15

Today's game between Independiente and Gimnasia Mendoza will kick-off at Aug 30, 2026, 6:15 PM.

Independiente vs Gimnasia Mendoza is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Independiente host Gimnasia Mendoza in the Liga Profesional, with Jadson Viera's side looking to arrest a run of inconsistent form on home soil.

Independiente have struggled for momentum in recent weeks. Three defeats in four matches exposed their fragility before a 1-3 win at Lanus on August 17 offered some relief, and last weekend's goalless draw with Independiente Rivadavia did little to build on it. They sit fifth in Clausura Group A and need a positive result to stay in touch with the leading positions.

Gimnasia Mendoza arrive in considerably better shape. Dario Franco's side have won three of their last five Liga Profesional matches, including a 2-3 victory away at Gimnasia LP on August 22. They currently occupy second place in Clausura Group A, which makes this a direct contest between two sides in the same group.

The visitors have shown an ability to score goals on the road and will carry confidence from their recent run. Independiente, playing at home, will need to find a level of consistency they have rarely shown across this stretch of the campaign.

With both clubs in the same Clausura group, the points on offer here carry extra weight. For TV channel and live stream information, read on below.

How to watch Independiente vs Gimnasia Mendoza with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Independiente head coach Jadson Viera has no confirmed injury or suspension news ahead of this match. No probable lineup has been released, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Gimnasia Mendoza manager Dario Franco is similarly without confirmed squad information. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the away side, and further updates are expected as the match approaches.

Form

Independiente have one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 0-0 Liga Profesional draw with Independiente Rivadavia on August 22, while a 1-3 win at Lanus on August 17 remains their standout performance in the run. They suffered a heavy 4-0 Copa Argentina defeat to Atletico Tucuman on August 12 and have lost three of their five matches in total. Goals have been difficult to come by, with the Lanus win their only match in which they scored more than once.

Gimnasia Mendoza have three wins and two losses from their last five Liga Profesional outings. Their most recent result was a 2-3 away win at Gimnasia LP on August 22, and they also beat Talleres 3-1 on August 18. A 1-0 defeat to Instituto on August 9 and a 1-0 loss to San Lorenzo on July 28 represent their only setbacks in the run. Across five matches, they have scored eight goals and conceded four, showing a consistent attacking output.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came on February 25, 2026, when Gimnasia Mendoza hosted Independiente in the Liga Profesional and the match ended 1-1. Before that, the two sides met in the Copa Argentina on June 29, 2025, with Independiente winning 2-1 away at Gimnasia Mendoza. Across the two recorded meetings, each side has one win, with Independiente claiming the Copa Argentina victory and the clubs sharing the points in their last league encounter.

Standings

In Clausura Group A, Gimnasia Mendoza sit second while Independiente are fifth. In the Apertura Group A standings, Independiente are fifth and Gimnasia Mendoza are tenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Independiente vs Gimnasia Mendoza today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: