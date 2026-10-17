Liga Profesional - Game Week 13 17 Oct 2026 - 16:30

Today's game between Independiente Rivadavia and Tigre will kick off at Oct 17, 2026, 4:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Independiente Rivadavia vs Tigre in the United States are listed below.

Independiente Rivadavia host Tigre in a Liga l-e

Group B fixture that pits two sides moving in very different directions against each other.

Alfredo Berti's Independiente Rivadavia arrive at this match carrying genuine momentum at home, sitting top of Apertura Group B. Their ambitions in the Clausura standings are more modest, but a win here would push them up from seventh.

Tigre arrive in desperate shape. Diego Dabove's side have lost all five of their last Liga Profesional matches and sit 12th in Clausura Group B, a position that reflects a campaign that has gone badly wrong. The pressure on Dabove is acute.

The head-to-head record offers little comfort for the visitors either. Independiente Rivadavia have beaten Tigre in three of the last five meetings across all competitions, and they won the most recent encounter between the sides.

For a Tigre side that cannot afford another defeat, this trip looks daunting. Berti's players will be eager to make home advantage count.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Independiente Rivadavia vs Tigre live.

How to watch Independiente Rivadavia vs Tigre with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Alfredo Berti has not yet confirmed his projected XI for Independiente Rivadavia, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Further updates are expected in the build-up to kick-off.

Diego Dabove is similarly yet to name his lineup for Tigre, with no confirmed absences or disciplinary concerns for the away side at this stage. Squad details will be added closer to the match.

Form

Independiente Rivadavia head into this fixture with a record of two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent Liga Profesional outing ended in a heavy 5-0 defeat to Rosario Central, though they had beaten Barracas Central 1-0 before that. They also posted a 4-3 win over Aldosivi earlier in the run, showing they carry an attacking threat on their day. Across those five matches, the side scored seven goals and conceded ten.

Tigre's recent form is as poor as it gets. Dabove's side have lost all five of their last matches, conceding in every one. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to Banfield, and they also fell 2-1 to Argentinos Juniors before that. Across the five-game run, Tigre scored seven goals but conceded nine, and they have not picked up a single point.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in July 2026, when Independiente Rivadavia beat Tigre 1-0 in a Copa Argentina fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Independiente Rivadavia have won three and Tigre have won one, with one game ending level. The record underlines Independiente Rivadavia's dominance in this fixture in recent seasons.

Standings

In Clausura Group B, Independiente Rivadavia sit seventh while Tigre are 12th, leaving the visitors deep in the lower reaches of the table and in need of points. In Apertura Group B, the contrast is sharper still, with Independiente Rivadavia top of the standings and Tigre in 10th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Independiente Rivadavia vs Tigre today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: