Primera A - Game Week 11 22 Sept 2026 - 19:00

Today's game between Independiente Medellin and CD Jaguares will kick off at Sep 22, 2026, 7:00 PM.

This Primera A fixture between Independiente Medellin and CD Jaguares is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Independiente Medellin host CD Jaguares in a Primera A fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at opposite ends of the Clausura table.

Luis Perea's side sit seventh in the Clausura standings and will be looking to close the gap on the teams above them with a home win at their own ground.

Jaguares arrive in a difficult position. Hubert Bodhert's team are rooted at the foot of the Clausura table in 18th place, and points are becoming urgent.

Medellin come into this match in mixed form. A draw against Bucaramanga last time out followed a defeat to Chico FC, though back-to-back wins before that showed what Perea's squad is capable of.

Jaguares have not won in their last four Primera A outings, drawing three of them. Their resilience on the road has been notable, but draws are not enough given where they sit in the table.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Primera A fixture live.

How to watch Independiente Medellin vs CD Jaguares with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Independiente Medellin are managed by Luis Perea, though no confirmed lineup, injury, or suspension information has been provided ahead of this match. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

CD Jaguares are led by Hubert Bodhert. As with their opponents, no team news regarding injuries, suspensions, or a probable starting XI is available at this stage. Further details will be added when confirmed.

Form

Independiente Medellin head into this match with a record of two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five outings across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Bucaramanga in the Primera A, following a 2-1 defeat to Chico FC. The bright spots came before that, with a 4-1 cup win over Deportivo Pasto and a 3-0 away victory against Deportivo Pereira in the league. Across those five matches, Medellin scored nine goals and conceded seven.

CD Jaguares have gone four matches without a win in the Primera A, though their last five results include one win, three draws, and one defeat. They beat Chico FC 1-0 in late August but have not won since. Their most recent match ended 2-2 against Fortaleza FC. Jaguares have scored nine goals across their last five games while conceding eight, with a string of high-scoring draws reflecting a side that can contribute going forward but struggles to hold leads.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides took place in March 2026 in the Primera A, with CD Jaguares hosting Independiente Medellin at home — Medellin won that fixture 2-1. Across the last five encounters between the clubs, Medellin have the stronger record, with three wins to Jaguares' one, and one draw. Medellin have scored nine goals in those five matches compared to five for Jaguares.

Standings

In the Clausura table, Independiente Medellin sit in seventh place while CD Jaguares are 18th. In the Apertura standings, Medellin are 11th and Jaguares 16th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Independiente Medellin vs CD Jaguares today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: