Liga Profesional - Game Week 15 30 Oct 2026 - 18:00

Today's game between Huracan and Tigre will kick off at Oct 30, 2026, 6:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Huracan vs Tigre in the United States are listed below.

Huracan welcome Tigre in a Liga Profesional fixture that brings together two sides who have struggled to find consistency across the closing weeks of the season.

Diego Martinez's Huracan sit eighth in Clausura Group B, a position that tells only part of the story. Three defeats in their last three league matches have stalled a campaign that had shown promise earlier, and a home fixture against a vulnerable Tigre side represents a chance to stop the slide.

Tigre arrive in no better shape. Diego Dabove's side have collected just one point from their last five Liga Profesional outings and sit 12th in Clausura Group B, a position that reflects a run of form that has been difficult to watch.

The head-to-head record between these clubs is tightly balanced, and recent meetings have rarely produced high-scoring affairs. Neither manager will be taking anything for granted.

Three points here would carry real weight for both sides. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Huracan vs Tigre live.

How to watch Huracan vs Tigre with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Diego Martinez has not yet confirmed his projected XI for Huracan, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Diego Dabove is similarly yet to name his lineup for Tigre, with no confirmed absences or disciplinary concerns for the visiting side at this stage. Further squad details are expected in the build-up to the match.

Form

Huracan head into this fixture having won two and lost three of their last five Liga Profesional matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to Rosario Central, and they also lost 1-2 to Gimnasia LP and 2-0 to Barracas Central in that run. Earlier results showed they are capable of taking points from strong opposition, with wins over Aldosivi and River Plate. Huracan scored seven goals and conceded six across the five matches.

Tigre have had a difficult run, recording one draw and four defeats from their last five Liga Profesional outings. Their most recent match ended in a 0-1 defeat to Atletico Tucuman, and they also drew 2-2 with Independiente Rivadavia before that. Tigre lost all three of their other matches in the run, conceding in each, and have collected just one point from a possible fifteen.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in April 2026, when the fixture ended 1-1 in a Liga Profesional match played at Tigre. Across the last five recorded head-to-head matches, the series is closely balanced: Tigre have won two, Huracan have won two, and one match has ended level. Goals have been scarce in this fixture, with the majority of recent encounters producing few clear-cut results for either side.

Standings

In Clausura Group B, Huracan sit eighth and Tigre are 12th, with both sides needing points to move away from the lower reaches of the table. In Apertura Group B, Huracan are seventh and Tigre are tenth, reflecting a consistent gap between the two clubs across the season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Huracan vs Tigre today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: