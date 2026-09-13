Liga Profesional - Game Week 9 13 Sept 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between Huracan and Racing Club will kick off at Sep 13, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Huracan vs Racing Club is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options for this Liga Profesional fixture are listed below.

Huracan host Racing Club in a Liga Profesional fixture with both sides looking to arrest recent inconsistency. Diego Martinez's men welcome Juan Pablo Vojvoda's Racing to their ground in a Group B encounter that carries real weight in the standings.

Huracan come into this match off the back of a run that has produced three draws from their last four outings. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Belgrano, and they have not won in four Liga Profesional matches. Martinez's side sit 11th in the Clausura Group B table and need a win to push up the standings.

Racing arrive in difficult form. Vojvoda's side have lost two of their last three Liga Profesional matches, including a 3-1 defeat to Independiente Rivadavia. They drew 1-1 with Boca Juniors before that, which offered some encouragement, but the team's defensive record has been a concern.

The visitors also suffered a 1-2 loss to Atletico Tucuman in their most recent outing, leaving them 14th in the Clausura Group B table. Racing are running out of room for error if they want to remain competitive in the group.

Both coaches will demand a response from their squads. With neither side in convincing form, this fixture could hinge on which team shows greater defensive discipline.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Huracan vs Racing Club, including live stream options, TV channel details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Huracan vs Racing Club with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Huracan are managed by Diego Martinez for this fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no probable starting XI has been released. Team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Racing Club head coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda is similarly without confirmed squad updates at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been listed, and a projected XI has not been confirmed. Further details are expected in the build-up to the match.

Form

Huracan have won one, drawn three, and lost one of their last five Liga Profesional matches. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Belgrano, and they also drew 1-1 with Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto and 0-0 with Deportivo Riestra. Their only win in this run came against San Lorenzo, whom they beat 2-0. Across the five matches, Huracan have scored four goals and conceded four.

Racing Club have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent fixture was a 1-2 Liga Profesional defeat to Atletico Tucuman, and they were also beaten 3-1 by Independiente Rivadavia. A 1-1 draw with Boca Juniors and a 1-0 Copa Argentina win over Belgrano represent their better results in this run. Racing have scored four goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs took place on May 3, 2026, in the Liga Profesional, ending 0-0 with Racing Club as the home side. Before that, Huracan won 2-0 at home against Racing in September 2025. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Racing Club have won two and Huracan have won two, with one match ending level. The most notable result in the dataset is Racing's 3-5 Copa Argentina defeat at home to Huracan in September 2023.

Standings

In the Clausura Group B table, Huracan sit 11th while Racing Club are 14th. In the Apertura Group B standings, Huracan are 7th and Racing are 8th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Huracan vs Racing Club today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: