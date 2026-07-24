Goal.com
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Liga Profesional
team-logoHuracan
team-logoBanfield
Watch it on FuboWatch it on TyC Sports
GOAL-e

Watch Huracan vs Banfield Liga Profesional game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Huracan vs Banfield
Huracan
Banfield
Liga Profesional

How to watch the Liga Profesional match between Huracan and Banfield, as well as kick-off time and team news

Today's game between Huracan and Banfield will kick-off at Jul 24, 2026, 8:15 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Huracan vs Banfield is available to watch live via a number of platforms. Fubo and Fanatiz both carry the match for streaming subscribers, while TyC Sports and ViX are also listed as broadcast options.

Fubo

Fubo

Click here

TyC Sports

TyC Sports

Click here

Fanatiz

Fanatiz

Click here

ViX

ViX

Click here

Huracan host Banfield in a Liga Profesional fixture, with both clubs sitting in Group B of the Clausura standings and looking to press their case in the table.

Diego Martinez's Huracan arrive in difficult form, having lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. A defeat to Barracas Central in the Copa Argentina was their most recent outing, and they will be eager to recover ground on home soil.

Banfield, managed by Pedro Troglio, have shown more resilience in recent weeks. Three points from their last two Liga Profesional outings — including a win over Barracas Central — give them a degree of momentum heading into this match.

The two clubs share a tight recent history, with goals proving hard to come by in their meetings. Neither side has dominated the other across the last several encounters, making this a fixture that tends to be decided by fine margins.

For supporters looking to follow the action, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Huracan vs Banfield with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Huracan vs Banfield Probable lineups

Huracan crest
Huracan
HUR
Formation
Banfield crest
Banfield
BAN
Banfield crest
Banfield
BAN

Manager

  • D. Martinez

Huracan are managed by Diego Martinez, but no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no probable lineup has been confirmed. Banfield head coach Pedro Troglio is similarly without confirmed team news at this stage, with no injuries, suspensions, or projected XI on record. Updates for both sides will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

HUR

HUR - Form

JUN
L1-2
RAC
D0-0
BOC
W2-3
JUN
L1-0
BAC
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
BAN

BAN - Form

LAN
L1-0
INR
D0-0
ATT
D1-1
BAC
W1-2
SMD
W1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Huracan have taken one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five matches across all competitions, scoring four goals and conceding four. Their only victory in that run came against Boca Juniors, winning 3-2 away from home in the Liga Profesional. They have since lost back-to-back games, including a 1-0 defeat to Barracas Central in the Copa Argentina on June 3.

Banfield's last five matches produced two wins, two draws, and one defeat. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with San Martin de Tucuman in the Copa Argentina on May 9, while their Liga Profesional form includes a 2-1 win at Barracas Central. Banfield have scored five goals and conceded three across that five-match stretch.

Head-to-Head Record

HUR

Last 5 matches

BAN

2

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

5

Goals scored

2
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
2/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs ended 1-1, played at Banfield's ground in the Liga Profesional on January 22, 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Huracan have claimed one win, Banfield have taken none, and three matches have ended level. The only decisive result in recent memory came in the Copa de la Liga Profesional in January 2024, when Huracan won 2-0 away at Banfield.

Standings

In the Clausura Group B standings, both Huracan and Banfield currently occupy third position. In the Apertura Group B table, Huracan sit seventh while Banfield are placed twelfth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Huracan vs Banfield today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google