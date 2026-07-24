Today's game between Huracan and Banfield will kick-off at Jul 24, 2026, 8:15 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Huracan vs Banfield is available to watch live via a number of platforms. Fubo and Fanatiz both carry the match for streaming subscribers, while TyC Sports and ViX are also listed as broadcast options.

Huracan host Banfield in a Liga Profesional fixture, with both clubs sitting in Group B of the Clausura standings and looking to press their case in the table.

Diego Martinez's Huracan arrive in difficult form, having lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. A defeat to Barracas Central in the Copa Argentina was their most recent outing, and they will be eager to recover ground on home soil.

Banfield, managed by Pedro Troglio, have shown more resilience in recent weeks. Three points from their last two Liga Profesional outings — including a win over Barracas Central — give them a degree of momentum heading into this match.

The two clubs share a tight recent history, with goals proving hard to come by in their meetings. Neither side has dominated the other across the last several encounters, making this a fixture that tends to be decided by fine margins.

For supporters looking to follow the action, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Huracan vs Banfield with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Huracan are managed by Diego Martinez, but no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no probable lineup has been confirmed. Banfield head coach Pedro Troglio is similarly without confirmed team news at this stage, with no injuries, suspensions, or projected XI on record. Updates for both sides will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Huracan have taken one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five matches across all competitions, scoring four goals and conceding four. Their only victory in that run came against Boca Juniors, winning 3-2 away from home in the Liga Profesional. They have since lost back-to-back games, including a 1-0 defeat to Barracas Central in the Copa Argentina on June 3.

Banfield's last five matches produced two wins, two draws, and one defeat. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with San Martin de Tucuman in the Copa Argentina on May 9, while their Liga Profesional form includes a 2-1 win at Barracas Central. Banfield have scored five goals and conceded three across that five-match stretch.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs ended 1-1, played at Banfield's ground in the Liga Profesional on January 22, 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Huracan have claimed one win, Banfield have taken none, and three matches have ended level. The only decisive result in recent memory came in the Copa de la Liga Profesional in January 2024, when Huracan won 2-0 away at Banfield.

Standings

In the Clausura Group B standings, both Huracan and Banfield currently occupy third position. In the Apertura Group B table, Huracan sit seventh while Banfield are placed twelfth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Huracan vs Banfield today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: