Liga Profesional - Game Week 11 4 Oct 2026 - 13:45

Today's game between Huracan and Aldosivi will kick off at Oct 4, 2026, 1:45 PM.

Huracan vs Aldosivi is available to watch live via Fanatiz and ViX. Details on how to access both services are listed below.

Huracan host Aldosivi in the Liga Profesional, with Diego Martinez's side looking to build on a strong run of recent results against a visiting team that has shown flashes of quality but remains inconsistent on the road.

Huracan come into this fixture with genuine momentum. Back-to-back wins over Racing Club and River Plate have lifted the mood around the club, and Martinez will be eager to see his side maintain that standard at home.

Aldosivi, managed by Javier Sanguinetti, arrive in a more complicated state. A win over Atletico Tucuman last time out provided some relief, but their recent record shows a side capable of both high-scoring victories and heavy defeats, making them difficult to read.

The visitors have shown they can score goals, as their 3-1 win over Banfield demonstrated, but defensive lapses have cost them points at critical moments this season.

Huracan will fancy their chances of extending their winning run in front of their own supporters, though Aldosivi have proven stubborn opponents in this fixture before.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this Liga Profesional clash live, read on below.

How to watch Huracan vs Aldosivi with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Diego Martinez has not had any injury or suspension concerns confirmed ahead of this fixture, and full squad updates are expected to be provided closer to kick-off. No probable lineup has been released by the home side at this stage.

Javier Sanguinetti's Aldosivi are in a similar position, with no confirmed absences or disciplinary issues listed. Updates on the away squad will be added as they become available ahead of the match.

Form

Huracan head into this match in their best run of form in recent weeks, having won two and drawn three of their last five Liga Profesional games. Their most recent result was a 1-2 win away at River Plate, following a 2-1 home victory over Racing Club. Across those five matches, Huracan have scored six goals and conceded four, with three consecutive draws before their current winning streak suggesting the side has found a higher gear at the right time.

Aldosivi's recent form is harder to pin down. Sanguinetti's side have won two, lost three, and drawn none of their last five matches across all competitions. They beat Atletico Tucuman 1-0 most recently, but a 4-3 defeat to Independiente Rivadavia exposed defensive vulnerabilities that have appeared more than once this season. In total, Aldosivi have scored eight goals and conceded eight in their last five outings, a record that reflects a team with attacking intent but real fragility at the back.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a goalless draw in March 2026, a result that continued a series defined more by caution than open football. Looking back across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Aldosivi have the stronger record, with two wins compared to Huracan's one, though Huracan claimed a 3-3 draw in April 2025 that showed neither side is short of attacking threat when the game opens up. Aldosivi have kept clean sheets in two of those five meetings, while Huracan's only win in the series came away from home.

Standings

In the Clausura Group B table, Huracan sit fifth while Aldosivi are down in thirteenth, a gap that reflects the contrasting trajectories of the two clubs at this stage of the competition. The Apertura Group B standings tell a similar story, with Huracan in seventh and Aldosivi in fourteenth, meaning the visitors arrive needing points to drag themselves away from the lower reaches of the group.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Huracan vs Aldosivi today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: