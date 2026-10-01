UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 3 2 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Puskas Arena

Today's game between Hungary and Georgia will kick off at Oct 2, 2026, 2:45 PM.

Hungary vs Georgia is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Hungary host Georgia at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest on Friday, October 2, in Matchday 3 of UEFA Nations League B Group 2. Both sides arrive at this fixture having taken just one point from their opening two group games, making this a meeting neither can afford to lose.

Marco Rossi's Hungary opened their campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Ukraine before drawing 0-0 with Northern Ireland in Belfast. A side that had been in strong form through the summer, winning four of their last five matches across friendlies and qualifiers, finds itself under early pressure at the foot of the group.

Georgia arrive in Budapest under new management. Ramaz Svanadze has taken charge following the dismissal of Willy Sagnol, who was axed after a shock home defeat to Northern Ireland in the group opener. Georgia then drew 0-0 with Ukraine in Tbilisi, leaving them third in the standings.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia remains the focal point of Georgia's attack and is one of the most dangerous forwards in European football. The PSG star, currently among the contenders for the Ballon d'Or, gives Georgia a match-winning threat that Hungary's defence will need to contain from the first whistle.

The Puskás Aréna, one of Europe's largest and most modern stadiums with a capacity of over 67,000, provides Hungary with a formidable home backdrop. Rossi's side will need to convert that advantage into points with the group still wide open.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Hungary vs Georgia live.

How to watch Hungary vs Georgia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Hungary are managed by Marco Rossi, though no confirmed lineup or injury and suspension information is available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Georgia are now led by Ramaz Svanadze following the recent managerial change. As with Hungary, no confirmed squad details, injuries, or suspensions have been provided at this time. Further team news will be confirmed ahead of the fixture.

Form

Hungary have won two, drawn two and lost one of their last five matches, scoring five goals and conceding three across that run. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with Northern Ireland in the Nations League, following a 1-0 defeat to Ukraine in their group opener. Before the Nations League began, Rossi's side had beaten Kazakhstan 3-1 and Finland 2-1 in back-to-back friendlies, showing a capacity to score goals against competitive opposition. A goalless draw with Greece in March rounds out a sequence that points to a side capable of winning but not yet finding consistency in this campaign.

Georgia have won two, drawn two and lost one of their last five matches, scoring three goals and conceding one. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw at home to Ukraine, which followed a 1-0 Nations League defeat to Northern Ireland in Tbilisi. Prior to the Nations League, Georgia beat Bahrain 2-0 and drew 1-1 with Romania in friendlies, and claimed a 2-0 win away to Lithuania in March. Georgia have kept clean sheets in three of their last five matches, though their record in competitive away fixtures remains a concern heading into Budapest.

Head-to-Head Record

The two nations have met twice in competitive football, both during UEFA World Cup qualification in 2001. Georgia won the most recent fixture 3-1 in Tbilisi in September of that year. Hungary had claimed the earlier meeting, a 4-1 win at home in June 2001. The head-to-head record is level at one win apiece across the two recorded meetings.

Standings

Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Northern Ireland NIR 2 1 1 0 1 0 +1 4 D W 2 Ukraine UKR 2 1 1 0 1 0 +1 4 D W 3 Georgia GEO 2 0 1 1 0 1 -1 1 D L 4 Hungary HUN 2 0 1 1 0 1 -1 1 D L Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In UEFA Nations League B Group 2, Hungary currently sit fourth and Georgia third, with both sides in need of a positive result to stay in contention at the top of the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Hungary vs Georgia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: