Premier League - Game Week 1 22 Aug 2026 - 07:30 The MKM Stadium

Today's game between Hull City and Manchester United will kick-off at Aug 22, 2026, 7:30 AM.

TV channel and live stream options for Hull City vs Manchester United are listed below. The match is available to watch in the United States via UNIVERSO, USA Network, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and Sling TV.

Hull City return to the Premier League after a decade away, and they could not have drawn a more prominent opponent for their first home game back. Manchester United travel to the MKM Stadium on Saturday, August 22, as both clubs open their 2026/27 Premier League campaigns.

For Hull, this is the culmination of years of effort to return to the top flight. The Tigers sealed promotion through the Championship play-off final at Wembley in May, with Oli McBurnie scoring a dramatic injury-time winner against Middlesbrough. That same striker is now set to lead the line against one of English football's most recognisable clubs on home soil.

Manchester United arrive with renewed momentum of their own. Michael Carrick was handed the permanent manager's role after guiding the club to a third-place finish last season, which secured Champions League football. His summer business has drawn attention, with midfield additions Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos joining a squad that also welcomed back Marcus Rashford following his loan spell at Barcelona.

Carrick, though, is refusing to treat this as a straightforward assignment. He pushed back publicly against suggestions that fixtures against newly-promoted sides represent an easy start, making clear he expects a difficult afternoon in East Yorkshire.

Roy Keane has also weighed in on United's prospects this season, arguing that defensive frailties will prevent them from mounting a genuine title challenge despite the summer midfield investment. Whether those concerns surface on the opening weekend remains to be seen.

For Hull, survival will be the primary objective, but Jakirovic's side will be determined to make the MKM Stadium a difficult place to visit. Their play-off final heroics showed they can perform under pressure.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this match live, read on.

How to watch Hull City vs Manchester United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Hull City manager Sergej Jakirovic is without a significant number of players for the season opener. Darko Gyabi, Matty Jacob, Charlie Hughes, Oscar Zambrano, Cody Drameh, Jack Butland, Hidemasa Morita, and Joe Gelhardt are all sidelined through injury. No suspensions are listed. Jakirovic's projected XI is expected to feature Konstantinos Tzolakis in goal, with a back line of Ryan Giles, Lewie Coyle, Nobel Mendy, and Semi Ajayi, and Oli McBurnie leading the attack.

Michael Carrick is also dealing with an injury list as United prepare for the trip north. Manuel Ugarte, Matthijs de Ligt, Benjamin Sesko, Karl Darlow, Mason Mount, and Tom Heaton are all unavailable. No suspensions apply to the away squad. Carrick's projected XI is set to include Senne Lammens in goal, with Bruno Fernandes, Andrey Santos, Patrick Dorgu, Amad Diallo, Youri Tielemans, and Bryan Mbeumo among the outfield starters. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Hull City head into the new season off the back of a pre-season that produced two wins, two draws, and one defeat from five friendlies. Their most recent outing ended in a goalless draw against Nice, while they also drew 1-1 with Kasimpasa. The Tigers beat Konyaspor 3-0 and Rizespor 2-1 in their earlier warm-up fixtures, but suffered a 2-0 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt. Across those five matches, Hull scored five goals and conceded three.

Manchester United's pre-season record reads three wins, one draw, and one defeat. Their most recent friendly ended in a 4-2 loss to AC Milan, though they bounced back from earlier in the window with a 5-0 win over Rosenborg and a 2-1 victory against Atletico Madrid. United drew 1-1 with Paris Saint-Germain and recorded a 1-1 result against Leeds United. They scored nine goals across the five matches and conceded seven.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Premier League in February 2017, when the match at Old Trafford ended 0-0. In the same season, the sides met twice in the Carabao Cup semi-finals, with Manchester United winning the first leg 2-0 at Old Trafford before Hull won the second leg 2-1 at the MKM Stadium, with United progressing on aggregate. Across the five head-to-head matches on record, United claimed two wins to Hull's one, with two draws. Hull have scored three goals across those five meetings, while United scored three as well.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Hull City are currently placed 11th and Manchester United sit 16th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Hull City vs Manchester United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: