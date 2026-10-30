Premier League - Game Week 9 31 Oct 2026 - 11:00 The MKM Stadium

Today's game between Hull City and Ipswich Town will kick off at Oct 31, 2026, 11:00 AM.

Hull City vs Ipswich Town is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Hull City host Ipswich Town at the MKM Stadium in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight for both clubs. Sergej Jakirovic's Tigers are looking to build on their unbeaten home record, while Gary O'Neil's Ipswich side arrive in Hull seeking only their second league win of the campaign.

Hull have shown they can compete at this level. A 2-0 home victory over Manchester United earlier in the season demonstrated their threat on home soil, and their resilience in tight games has been a consistent feature of their Premier League debut campaign. Three points here would lift them clear of the mid-table pack and ease some of the pressure that has built after a difficult run of results.

Ipswich come into this one off the back of a 1-1 draw at home to Nottingham Forest, a game in which they showed defensive resolve but were ultimately held by a side that generated significant pressure in the second half. O'Neil will want a response on the road, where his side's record has been mixed.

The Tractor Boys have won just once in their last five away fixtures, though that victory at Fulham showed they are capable of taking points from difficult venues. They will need that same discipline and clinical edge if they are to leave the MKM Stadium with anything.

Both clubs are separated by just two positions in the Premier League table, making this a genuine contest between two sides with similar ambitions of mid-table consolidation. The home crowd and familiar surroundings could prove the difference for Hull, but Ipswich will not travel without confidence.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Hull City vs Ipswich Town, including TV channel, live stream options and kick-off time.

How to watch Hull City vs Ipswich Town with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Hull City head into this fixture without several key players. Darko Gyabi, Eliot Matazo, Matt Targett, Ilyas Ansah, Charlie Hughes, Nobel Mendy, Jack Butland, and Lucas Gourna-Douath are all listed as injured and will play no part. Jakirovic is expected to name a side featuring Konstantinos Tzolakis in goal, with a back four of Ryan Giles, Lewie Coyle, John Egan, and Semi Ajayi. Tim Iroegbunam, who scored from the spot against Brentford last weekend, is projected to start alongside Regan Slater and Mohamed Belloumi in midfield, with Elliot Stroud and Lucas Herrington supporting Oli McBurnie up front.

Ipswich travel to Hull without Sasa Lukic and Jack Taylor through injury, though Gary O'Neil has no suspension concerns to manage. Christian Walton is expected to start in goal, with a back four of Dara O'Shea, Issa Diop, Leif Davis, and Abdoul Ouattara. Florentino and Exequiel Palacios are projected to anchor midfield, with Jaden Philogene-Bidace, Julio Enciso, and Abdul Fatawu operating in support of Emersonn.

Form

Hull City have gone winless in their last five matches across all competitions, recording two draws and three defeats. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Brentford at the MKM Stadium, in which Oli McBurnie opened the scoring before the visitors equalised. Earlier in that run, the Tigers drew 2-2 with both Everton and Chelsea, but also suffered defeats to Fulham and Newcastle United. Across those five matches, Hull scored six goals and conceded seven.

Ipswich Town have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats in their last five outings. Their only victory came at Fulham, where they won 2-1, while their most recent match ended 1-1 at home to Nottingham Forest. They also suffered a 3-2 defeat to Manchester City and a 1-0 loss to Everton in that sequence. Ipswich scored six goals and conceded six across those five games, and their away record in particular has been a concern for O'Neil.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in March 2026, when Ipswich Town beat Hull City 1-0 in a Championship fixture at Portman Road. Across the last five head-to-head matches on record, Ipswich hold the stronger overall record with three wins to Hull's none, and two draws. Hull have scored five goals across those five meetings compared to Ipswich's seven, with all five fixtures taking place in the Championship or League One.

Standings

Hull City sit 10th in the Premier League table, while Ipswich Town are two places below them in 12th. With both sides occupying the same section of the table, three points for either club would represent a meaningful step towards mid-table security and away from the lower reaches of the division.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Hull City vs Ipswich Town today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: