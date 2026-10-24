Premier League - Game Week 8 25 Oct 2026 - 10:00 The MKM Stadium

Today's game between Hull City and Brentford will kick off at Oct 25, 2026, 10:00 AM.

Hull City vs Brentford is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Hull City host Brentford at the MKM Stadium in a Premier League fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs at this stage of the season.

Sergej Jakirovic's Hull side have endured a difficult run of results and will be desperate to arrest their slide in front of their own supporters. Three defeats in their last five league matches have piled pressure on the Tigers, who have struggled to convert draws into wins.

Brentford arrive in Hull having lost to Liverpool last time out in the Premier League, a narrow 2-1 defeat at the Gtech Community Stadium that was settled by a late Alexander Isak winner. Keith Andrews's side will be looking to bounce back quickly and protect their position in the top half of the table.

The Bees have shown they can compete with the division's best this season, but a two-match suspension list and an injury concern in midfield will test the depth of Andrews's squad heading into this one.

For Hull, a home crowd and the comfort of familiar surroundings could prove the difference. The Tigers have drawn twice on home soil this season and will know that three points here would do wonders for confidence and their standing in the division.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Hull City vs Brentford, including TV channel, live stream options and kick-off time.

How to watch Hull City vs Brentford with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Hull City head into this fixture with a lengthy injury list. Jack Butland, Darko Gyabi, Eliot Matazo, Ilyas Ansah, Matt Targett, Charlie Hughes, Lucas Gourna-Douath, Mohamed-Ali Cho, Nobel Mendy and Robinio Vaz are all sidelined. Jakirovic's projected XI is expected to feature Konstantinos Tzolakis in goal, with Lewie Coyle, John Egan, Brooke Norton-Cuffy and Semi Ajayi in defence, and Oli McBurnie leading the line.

Brentford are without Antoni Milambo and Joshua Dasilva through injury, while Yehor Yarmoliuk and Vitaly Janelt are both suspended. Caoimhin Kelleher is set to start in goal behind a back line that includes Sepp van den Berg and Kristoffer Vassbakk Ajer, with Dango Ouattara and Jaidon Anthony providing width and Igor Thiago expected to lead the attack.

Form

Hull City have won none of their last five matches across all competitions, recording one draw and four defeats. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Premier League loss to Fulham, and they have also fallen to Newcastle United and Sunderland in that run. The Tigers did draw twice, 2-2 against both Everton and Chelsea, but have scored just six goals across those five games while conceding seven.

Brentford's recent form is more mixed but shows clear potential. They have won two, drawn two and lost one of their last five matches. The standout result was a 3-0 Premier League victory over Chelsea, though they followed that with a 1-2 defeat to Liverpool most recently. Across five matches, the Bees scored eight goals and conceded seven, suggesting an open and at times vulnerable defensive record.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in February 2020 in the Championship, when Brentford won 5-1 at the MKM Stadium. Across the five previous head-to-head fixtures on record, all played in the Championship, Brentford hold the stronger record with two wins to Hull's one, and two draws. Brentford have scored 13 goals in those five matches compared to Hull's six.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Brentford sit in sixth place while Hull City are ninth, meaning the Bees arrive in Hull with a clear edge in the standings. A win for the Tigers would close the gap and inject momentum into their season, while Brentford will be eager to consolidate their position among the division's leading group.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Hull City vs Brentford today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: