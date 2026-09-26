Major League Soccer - Game Week 27 26 Sept 2026 - 20:30 Shell Energy Stadium

Today's game between Houston Dynamo FC and Sporting Kansas City will kick off at Sep 26, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Houston Dynamo FC vs Sporting Kansas City is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive rights to every MLS match in 2026. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Houston Dynamo FC host Sporting Kansas City at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston in a Major League Soccer fixture that carries real weight for both sides, albeit for very different reasons.

Ben Olsen's Dynamo sit second in the Western Conference and have spent the season building a case for a top playoff seeding. Home form has been central to that push, and they will be determined to protect it against a visitor that has struggled on the road.

Sporting Kansas City arrive in Houston in poor shape. Raphael Wicky's side sit 15th in the Western Conference, and their most recent form has done little to ease the pressure. Four defeats from their last five matches have left their faint playoff hopes hanging by a thread.

The Dynamo's defensive record has been among their calling cards this season, and they face a Kansas City side that has been shipping goals at a concerning rate. The contrast in confidence between these two squads is hard to ignore.

For Wicky, a positive result on the road would be a genuine lifeline. For Olsen, three points would reinforce Houston's standing among the Western Conference's front-runners.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Houston Dynamo FC vs Sporting Kansas City, including the live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

How to watch Houston Dynamo FC vs Sporting Kansas City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ben Olsen has not confirmed a starting lineup or released injury and suspension information ahead of this fixture for Houston Dynamo FC. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Raphael Wicky is similarly without confirmed squad news for Sporting Kansas City. No absences or projected XI have been announced by the club, and the latest information will be added as the match approaches.

Form

Houston Dynamo FC have recorded one win, two draws, and one defeat from their four most recent MLS matches, with their latest outing ending in a 2-2 draw with FC Cincinnati on September 20. Prior to that, they suffered a 1-0 loss to San Jose Earthquakes, before bouncing back with a 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake. The Dynamo have also drawn 0-0 in two of their last five outings, reflecting a side that has been difficult to break down but has found goals hard to come by.

Sporting Kansas City head into this fixture having lost four of their last five MLS matches. Their most recent game ended in a 3-4 defeat to Philadelphia Union on September 20, and they also fell to Vancouver Whitecaps, FC Dallas, and Atlanta United during this run. Their only bright spot was a 3-1 win over Los Angeles FC on September 13, but the broader pattern tells the story of a side that has struggled for consistency throughout the campaign.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs ended 0-2 to Sporting Kansas City, who won at home against Houston on August 2, 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in MLS competition, Sporting KC hold the upper hand with three wins to Houston's one, with one draw. Houston's sole victory in the series came at home in June 2025, when they beat Kansas City 3-1, while the most recent encounter in Kansas City went the way of the visitors.

Standings

Houston Dynamo FC sit second in the Western Conference, placing them firmly in contention for a strong playoff seeding as the regular season approaches its conclusion. Sporting Kansas City are 15th in the Western Conference, a position that leaves them well outside the playoff picture and in urgent need of results.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Houston Dynamo FC vs Sporting Kansas City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: