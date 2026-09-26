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Major League Soccer
team-logoHouston Dynamo FC
Shell Energy Stadium
team-logoSporting Kansas City
Watch it on Apple TV
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Watch Houston Dynamo FC vs Sporting Kansas City Major League Soccer soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Houston Dynamo FC vs Sporting Kansas City
Houston Dynamo FC
Sporting Kansas City
Major League Soccer

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Houston Dynamo FC and Sporting Kansas City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Major League Soccer - Game Week 27
Shell Energy Stadium

Today's game between Houston Dynamo FC and Sporting Kansas City will kick off at Sep 26, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Houston Dynamo FC vs Sporting Kansas City is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive rights to every MLS match in 2026. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Apple TV

Apple TV

Click here

Houston Dynamo FC host Sporting Kansas City at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston in a Major League Soccer fixture that carries real weight for both sides, albeit for very different reasons.

Ben Olsen's Dynamo sit second in the Western Conference and have spent the season building a case for a top playoff seeding. Home form has been central to that push, and they will be determined to protect it against a visitor that has struggled on the road.

Sporting Kansas City arrive in Houston in poor shape. Raphael Wicky's side sit 15th in the Western Conference, and their most recent form has done little to ease the pressure. Four defeats from their last five matches have left their faint playoff hopes hanging by a thread.

The Dynamo's defensive record has been among their calling cards this season, and they face a Kansas City side that has been shipping goals at a concerning rate. The contrast in confidence between these two squads is hard to ignore.

For Wicky, a positive result on the road would be a genuine lifeline. For Olsen, three points would reinforce Houston's standing among the Western Conference's front-runners.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Houston Dynamo FC vs Sporting Kansas City, including the live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

How to watch Houston Dynamo FC vs Sporting Kansas City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Houston Dynamo FC vs Sporting Kansas City Probable lineups

Manager

  • B. Olsen

Ben Olsen has not confirmed a starting lineup or released injury and suspension information ahead of this fixture for Houston Dynamo FC. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Raphael Wicky is similarly without confirmed squad news for Sporting Kansas City. No absences or projected XI have been announced by the club, and the latest information will be added as the match approaches.

Form

HOU

HOU - Form

SJE
D0-0
CLT
D0-0
RSL
W2-1
SJE
L1-0
CIN
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
SKC

SKC - Form

ATL
L2-1
VAN
L0-3
DAL
L4-3
LAF
W3-1
PHI
L3-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/14
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Houston Dynamo FC have recorded one win, two draws, and one defeat from their four most recent MLS matches, with their latest outing ending in a 2-2 draw with FC Cincinnati on September 20. Prior to that, they suffered a 1-0 loss to San Jose Earthquakes, before bouncing back with a 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake. The Dynamo have also drawn 0-0 in two of their last five outings, reflecting a side that has been difficult to break down but has found goals hard to come by.

Sporting Kansas City head into this fixture having lost four of their last five MLS matches. Their most recent game ended in a 3-4 defeat to Philadelphia Union on September 20, and they also fell to Vancouver Whitecaps, FC Dallas, and Atlanta United during this run. Their only bright spot was a 3-1 win over Los Angeles FC on September 13, but the broader pattern tells the story of a side that has struggled for consistency throughout the campaign.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Houston Dynamo FCDrawSporting Kansas City
2
2
1
Major League Soccer
Sporting Kansas City badge
Sporting Kansas City
SKC
0
Houston Dynamo FC badge
Houston Dynamo FC
HOU
2
FT
Major League Soccer
Sporting Kansas City badge
Sporting Kansas City
SKC
0
Houston Dynamo FC badge
Houston Dynamo FC
HOU
0
FT
Major League Soccer
Houston Dynamo FC badge
Houston Dynamo FC
HOU
1
Sporting Kansas City badge
Sporting Kansas City
SKC
3
FT
Major League Soccer
Sporting Kansas City badge
Sporting Kansas City
SKC
1
Houston Dynamo FC badge
Houston Dynamo FC
HOU
2
FT
Major League Soccer
Houston Dynamo FC badge
Houston Dynamo FC
HOU
1
Sporting Kansas City badge
Sporting Kansas City
SKC
1
FT
6Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs ended 0-2 to Sporting Kansas City, who won at home against Houston on August 2, 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in MLS competition, Sporting KC hold the upper hand with three wins to Houston's one, with one draw. Houston's sole victory in the series came at home in June 2025, when they beat Kansas City 3-1, while the most recent encounter in Kansas City went the way of the visitors.

Standings

Western

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Vancouver WhitecapsVancouver WhitecapsVAN
2515465623+3349
W
L
W
L
W
2
Houston Dynamo FCHouston Dynamo FCHOU
2613583430+444
D
L
W
D
D
3
St. Louis CitySt. Louis CitySTL
2612864536+944
W
W
D
W
D
4
FC DallasFC DallasDAL
2612864942+744
D
W
W
W
D
5
San Jose EarthquakesSan Jose EarthquakesSJE
2612684638+842
D
W
W
D
D
6
Los Angeles FCLos Angeles FCLAF
2711884329+1441
D
L
W
D
D
7
Colorado RapidsColorado RapidsCLR
26113123635+136
D
W
D
L
W
8
LA GalaxyLA GalaxyLAG
2789103442-833
W
D
L
W
L
9
Portland TimbersPortland TimbersPOT
2695124748-132
L
L
D
W
L
10
Seattle Sounders FCSeattle Sounders FCSEA
258893033-332
W
D
D
D
D
11
San Diego FCSan Diego FCSDI
2687114444031
D
L
L
L
W
12
Austin FCAustin FCAUS
2679103244-1230
D
W
D
D
W
13
Real Salt LakeReal Salt LakeRSL
2685133744-729
L
L
L
L
D
14
Minnesota UnitedMinnesota UnitedMIN
2678113946-729
L
L
L
L
D
15
Sporting Kansas CitySporting Kansas CitySKC
2553172963-3418
L
W
L
L
L
Championship Western Conference Playoff
CONCACAF Champions League

Houston Dynamo FC sit second in the Western Conference, placing them firmly in contention for a strong playoff seeding as the regular season approaches its conclusion. Sporting Kansas City are 15th in the Western Conference, a position that leaves them well outside the playoff picture and in urgent need of results.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Houston Dynamo FC vs Sporting Kansas City today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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