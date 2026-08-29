Major League Soccer - Game Week 22 29 Aug 2026 - 20:30 Shell Energy Stadium

Today's game between Houston Dynamo FC and San Jose Earthquakes will kick-off at Aug 29, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Houston Dynamo FC vs San Jose Earthquakes is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive rights to every MLS regular-season match. All games are included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription with no local or national blackouts. Existing subscribers can watch at no extra cost. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Houston Dynamo FC host San Jose Earthquakes at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston in a Major League Soccer Western Conference fixture with real implications for the playoff race.

Ben Olsen's side come into this game having won four of their last five MLS matches, with their only slip a 2-1 defeat to St. Louis City on August 23. That result snapped a four-game winning run but does little to diminish what has been an impressive stretch for the Dynamo, who sit second in the Western Conference.

Houston's recent form has been built on defensive solidity as much as attacking output. Wins over LA Galaxy, New England Revolution, and Sporting Kansas City underlined their credentials as genuine contenders in the West.

San Jose arrive in a far more precarious position. Bruce Arena's side have lost four of their last five MLS games, conceding freely throughout, and a 5-1 thrashing at Minnesota United on August 23 was their most damaging result of this run. The Earthquakes sit fourth in the Western Conference, but the gap to the sides below them is narrowing.

The defensive numbers for San Jose are alarming. They have shipped goals in bunches across this stretch and face a Houston side that has shown it can punish teams ruthlessly on the counter.

This is a fixture between a side building genuine momentum and one fighting to arrest a damaging slide. The contrast in form makes Shell Energy Stadium a compelling venue on matchday.

For TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch Houston Dynamo FC vs San Jose Earthquakes with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ben Olsen names the Houston Dynamo FC squad for this fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are on record ahead of the match, and no probable starting lineup has been released by the club. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Bruce Arena has not confirmed injury or suspension news for San Jose Earthquakes, and no probable lineup has been released for the away side at this stage. Further details are expected as the match approaches.

Form

Houston Dynamo FC have recorded four wins and one defeat across their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 loss to St. Louis City on August 23, ending a run of four consecutive victories. Prior to that, Houston beat Vancouver Whitecaps 1-0, LA Galaxy 1-0, New England Revolution 2-0, and Sporting Kansas City 2-0. The Dynamo have scored six goals and conceded three across those five outings.

San Jose Earthquakes have lost four and drawn one of their last five MLS games, taking just a single point from a possible fifteen. Their most recent match ended in a 5-1 defeat to Minnesota United on August 23, following a 1-0 loss to LA Galaxy and a 3-1 defeat to St. Louis City. A 4-2 loss to FC Cincinnati and a 1-1 draw with LA Galaxy on July 26 complete the picture. San Jose have scored five goals and conceded ten across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came on August 24, 2025, when San Jose Earthquakes won 2-1 at Shell Energy Stadium in MLS play. Before that, the sides drew 3-3 at PayPal Park in May 2025. Houston won the previous two home fixtures in this dataset, beating San Jose 2-1 in March 2024 and 4-1 in June 2023, while San Jose took a 1-0 win at home in July 2024. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Houston hold two wins to San Jose's two, with one draw.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, Houston Dynamo FC currently sit second while San Jose Earthquakes are placed fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Houston Dynamo FC vs San Jose Earthquakes today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: