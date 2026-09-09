Major League Soccer - Game Week 24 9 Sept 2026 - 20:30 Shell Energy Stadium

Today's game between Houston Dynamo FC and Real Salt Lake will kick off at Sep 9, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Houston Dynamo FC vs Real Salt Lake is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive rights to every MLS regular-season match. All games are included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription at no extra cost, with no local or national blackouts. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Houston Dynamo FC host Real Salt Lake at Shell Energy Stadium in a Major League Soccer Western Conference fixture with contrasting implications for both clubs.

Ben Olsen's side sit second in the West and have been one of the conference's more consistent performers this season. Their recent form reflects a team that grinds out results when it matters, though their last two outings have ended goalless, including a 0-0 draw with Charlotte FC on September 5.

Real Salt Lake arrive in Houston in poor form and under pressure. Pablo Mastroeni's side are tenth in the Western Conference and have lost four of their last five matches, conceding freely throughout that run.

The head-to-head record at this venue has not been kind to RSL in recent years. Houston have won convincingly in their most recent home encounters, and Salt Lake will need to produce something well above their current level to take anything from this game.

For Mastroeni, the challenge is urgent. His side has been leaking goals and dropping points at a rate that puts their postseason hopes in serious jeopardy.

Olsen, by contrast, will want to turn draws into wins as the regular season enters its final stretch. Three points here would strengthen Houston's grip on second place and keep the pressure on the Western Conference leaders.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Houston Dynamo FC vs Real Salt Lake, including the live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

How to watch Houston Dynamo FC vs Real Salt Lake with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ben Olsen has not confirmed injury or suspension news ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released for Houston Dynamo FC. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Pablo Mastroeni has also not released team news for Real Salt Lake. No injuries, suspensions, or lineup information has been confirmed for the away side at this stage. Further details are expected as the match approaches.

Form

Houston Dynamo FC have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five MLS matches. Their most recent outing ended goalless against Charlotte FC on September 5, following a 0-0 draw with San Jose Earthquakes on August 30. The Dynamo's only defeat in this run came 2-1 at St. Louis City on August 23, while wins over Vancouver Whitecaps and LA Galaxy earlier in the sequence show they can find victories on the road and at home. Houston have scored four goals and conceded three across these five fixtures.

Real Salt Lake carry a record of one draw and four defeats from their last five matches across MLS and the Leagues Cup. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Los Angeles FC on September 6, which ended a run of four straight losses. Before that, RSL fell 1-0 to Colorado Rapids, lost 3-0 to Leon in the Leagues Cup, and suffered back-to-back MLS defeats to Orlando City and FC Dallas. Real Salt Lake have scored just seven goals across those five matches while conceding twelve.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on May 14, 2026, when Real Salt Lake hosted Houston Dynamo FC in MLS and won 3-0. Before that, RSL beat Houston 1-0 at home in July 2025, while Houston claimed a 1-2 win at home in March 2025 and a 4-1 victory in September 2024. Houston also won 3-0 in a Leagues Cup fixture in August 2024. Across the last five meetings, Real Salt Lake hold two wins to Houston's two, with one result going in RSL's favour on Houston's turf, and the goal tally stands at nine for RSL against eight for the Dynamo.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, Houston Dynamo FC sit second while Real Salt Lake are placed tenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Houston Dynamo FC vs Real Salt Lake today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: