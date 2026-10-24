Major League Soccer - Game Week 31 24 Oct 2026 - 21:30 Shell Energy Stadium

Today's game between Houston Dynamo FC and Minnesota United will kick off at Oct 24, 2026, 9:30 PM.

Houston Dynamo FC vs Minnesota United is available to watch live on Apple TV. Every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture is included in a standard Apple TV subscription at no additional cost.

Houston Dynamo FC host Minnesota United at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston in a Western Conference fixture that means very different things to each side at this stage of the MLS season.

Ben Olsen's Dynamo sit fifth in the West and remain inside the playoff picture, but their form has stalled badly. Houston have not won any of their last five league matches, a run that includes four draws and a defeat, and that kind of flatline can cost teams dearly when the regular season begins to close out.

Minnesota arrive in even more precarious shape. Cameron Knowles' Loons are thirteenth in the Western Conference and have taken just one win from their last five matches. Two draws have at least broken the losing run, but with the postseason picture tightening, Minnesota's margin for error is almost gone.

The two sides met earlier this season in October, drawing 2-2 at Allianz Field. That result did little for either team's momentum, and a repeat would suit neither side here. Houston need a win to firm up their playoff position; Minnesota need one to keep any slim postseason hope alive.

For Olsen, this is a chance to arrest a run that will have raised questions inside the camp. For Knowles, it is a road trip with little room for anything but three points.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Houston Dynamo FC vs Minnesota United live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Houston Dynamo FC vs Minnesota United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ben Olsen has not confirmed his probable lineup ahead of the match, and Houston Dynamo FC have no injury or suspension news listed at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Cameron Knowles has similarly not released a projected XI for Minnesota United, with no confirmed absences from the travelling squad at this time. Further team news for both sides will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Houston Dynamo FC have gone zero wins, four draws, and one defeat across their last five MLS matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with FC Dallas, and they also drew 3-3 with San Diego FC earlier in the run. The Dynamo's only defeat came in a 0-2 loss to Sporting Kansas City. Houston have scored nine goals and conceded nine across those five fixtures, a record that reflects a side finding ways to stay in games without converting them into victories.

Minnesota United have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-2 victory over St. Louis City, which followed a 2-2 draw with Colorado Rapids. The Loons also suffered losses to Seattle Sounders FC and LA Galaxy during this period, and they were beaten 3-1 by Seattle earlier in the run. Minnesota have scored ten goals and conceded twelve across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in October 2026, when the two clubs drew 2-2 at Allianz Field in an MLS fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, the record is closely contested: Minnesota hold two wins to Houston's two, with one draw. Earlier meetings include a 3-1 Minnesota victory at home in June 2025, a 2-0 Houston win in May 2025, and a 1-1 draw in July 2024.

Standings

In the Western Conference, Houston Dynamo FC sit fifth while Minnesota United are thirteenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Houston Dynamo FC vs Minnesota United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: