Major League Soccer - Game Week 19 15 Aug 2026 - 20:30 Shell Energy Stadium

Today's game between Houston Dynamo FC and LA Galaxy will kick-off at Aug 15, 2026, 8:30 PM.

This MLS fixture is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive rights to stream every Major League Soccer match. Apple TV carries all regular-season games, playoff fixtures, and Leagues Cup matches as part of a standard subscription priced at $12.99 per month or $99.99 per year. There are no local or national blackouts. MLS season ticket holders are also entitled to a complimentary Apple TV subscription through their club.

Houston Dynamo FC host LA Galaxy at Shell Energy Stadium in a Western Conference MLS clash that carries real weight for both clubs as the 2026 regular season heads toward its conclusion.

Ben Olsen's Dynamo arrive in strong form, having won three of their last four league matches to cement a position inside the top half of the Western Conference standings. Houston have been one of the more consistent sides in MLS over recent weeks, and home advantage gives them a further edge.

The Galaxy, meanwhile, are in a difficult stretch. Greg Vanney's side have managed just one win in their last five league outings, a run that has dragged them down to 12th in the Western Conference. A difficult July that included a 3-0 home loss to Los Angeles FC and a 3-1 defeat at St. Louis City has left them with ground to make up.

Vanney has kept his job through a turbulent period. After LA Galaxy missed the playoffs entirely in 2025 following a historically poor title defense, the club backed their head coach with a contract extension. Results in 2026 have been mixed, and this trip to Houston comes at a moment when the Galaxy need points badly.

The two sides met earlier in this same MLS season, playing out a 1-1 draw at Dignity Health Sports Park in May. That result extended a pattern of tight encounters between these clubs, though Houston will feel the home fixture gives them the best chance of breaking the deadlock decisively.

For everything you need to watch this game live, the broadcast and streaming details are below.

How to watch Houston Dynamo FC vs LA Galaxy with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Houston Dynamo FC are managed by Ben Olsen. No injury or suspension information has been confirmed for the home side ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

LA Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney has also not confirmed any injury or suspension news at this stage. No projected XI is available for the visitors. Check back for the latest squad information as the game approaches.

Form

Houston Dynamo FC head into this match on the back of three straight wins, their best recent run of the campaign. They beat New England Revolution 2-0 on August 8, following victories over Sporting Kansas City (2-0) and Austin FC (3-0) in the previous two outings. Their only blemish across the last five games came in a 1-1 draw at home to DC United. Houston have scored nine goals and conceded three across those five matches, a record that reflects both their attacking output and defensive solidity.

LA Galaxy have struggled for consistency, picking up just one win in their last five league games. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw at FC Dallas on August 2, continuing a sequence that also includes draws against San Jose Earthquakes (1-1) and Houston (1-1), as well as defeats to St. Louis City (3-1) and Los Angeles FC (3-0). The Galaxy have scored two goals and conceded seven across that five-game stretch.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on May 24, 2026, when LA Galaxy hosted Houston Dynamo FC at Dignity Health Sports Park and the match ended 1-1. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in MLS, three have ended level and two have produced a winner. Houston won 2-1 at home in October 2024, while the Galaxy claimed a 2-1 victory at their ground in May of that same year. The overall picture across the five meetings shows eight goals scored by each side.

Standings

In the Western Conference, Houston Dynamo FC currently sit fourth while LA Galaxy are 12th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Houston Dynamo FC vs LA Galaxy today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: