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Major League Soccer
team-logoHouston Dynamo FC
Shell Energy Stadium
team-logoFC Dallas
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Watch Houston Dynamo FC vs FC Dallas Major League Soccer soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Houston Dynamo FC vs FC Dallas
Houston Dynamo FC
FC Dallas
Major League Soccer

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Houston Dynamo FC and FC Dallas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Major League Soccer - Game Week 30
Shell Energy Stadium

Today's game between Houston Dynamo FC and FC Dallas will kick off at Oct 17, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Houston Dynamo FC vs FC Dallas is available to watch live on Apple TV. Every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture is included in a standard Apple TV subscription at no additional cost.

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Houston Dynamo FC host FC Dallas at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture that carries real weight for both Western Conference sides.

Ben Olsen's Dynamo come into this match without a win in their last five league games. Three draws and two defeats define that run, and while Houston remain fifth in the Western Conference and inside the playoff picture, their form has flattened at a point in the season when momentum matters.

FC Dallas arrive in better shape. Eric Quill's side sit third in the Western Conference and have won three of their last five matches, including a 1-0 victory over Seattle Sounders FC in their most recent outing. Dallas are a team that knows where it stands and is playing accordingly.

The head-to-head record between these clubs adds an extra layer of edge to proceedings. The two sides have met regularly in recent seasons, and the results have swung both ways, making this a fixture with genuine uncertainty attached.

For Houston, a home win would reinforce their playoff position and arrest a run of form that will concern Olsen. For Dallas, three points on the road would strengthen their case for a top-two finish in the West.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Houston Dynamo FC vs FC Dallas live.

How to watch Houston Dynamo FC vs FC Dallas with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Houston Dynamo FC vs FC Dallas Probable lineups

Manager

  • B. Olsen

Ben Olsen has not confirmed his probable lineup ahead of the match, and Houston Dynamo FC have no injury or suspension news listed at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Eric Quill is similarly yet to name his projected XI for FC Dallas, with no injuries or suspensions reported for the visiting side. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

HOU

HOU - Form

SJE
L1-0
CIN
D2-2
SKC
L0-2
MIN
D2-2
SDI
D3-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
DAL

DAL - Form

POT
W2-1
AUS
D0-0
LAF
W1-0
CLT
L3-2
SEA
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Houston Dynamo FC have recorded zero wins, two draws, and two defeats across their last five MLS matches, with one additional draw rounding out the sequence. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-3 draw at home to San Diego FC, and they also drew 2-2 with Minnesota United earlier in the run. The Dynamo's only defeat in the sample came in a 0-2 loss to Sporting Kansas City, and they have not won a league match across this five-game stretch.

FC Dallas arrive with three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Seattle Sounders FC, and they also beat Los Angeles FC 1-0 and Portland Timbers 2-1 during this period. Their only defeat came in a 3-2 loss at Charlotte FC. Dallas have scored five goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Houston Dynamo FCDrawFC Dallas
1
1
3
Major League Soccer
FC Dallas badge
FC Dallas
DAL
4
Houston Dynamo FC badge
Houston Dynamo FC
HOU
3
FT
Major League Soccer
FC Dallas badge
FC Dallas
DAL
0
Houston Dynamo FC badge
Houston Dynamo FC
HOU
2
FT
Major League Soccer
Houston Dynamo FC badge
Houston Dynamo FC
HOU
1
FC Dallas badge
FC Dallas
DAL
2
FT
Major League Soccer
Houston Dynamo FC badge
Houston Dynamo FC
HOU
1
FC Dallas badge
FC Dallas
DAL
1
FT
Major League Soccer
FC Dallas badge
FC Dallas
DAL
2
Houston Dynamo FC badge
Houston Dynamo FC
HOU
0
FT
7Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2026, when FC Dallas beat Houston Dynamo FC 4-3 at home in MLS. Across the five most recent head-to-head fixtures, the record is closely contested, with Dallas holding an edge through that high-scoring March encounter. Earlier meetings have produced a range of outcomes, including a 2-0 Dallas win, a 2-1 Houston victory, and a 1-1 draw, underlining how competitive this fixture has been in recent seasons.

Standings

Western

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Vancouver WhitecapsVancouver WhitecapsVAN
2915776130+3152
D
D
L
D
W
2
St. Louis CitySt. Louis CitySTL
2914965438+1651
D
W
W
W
W
3
FC DallasFC DallasDAL
2914875345+850
W
L
W
D
W
4
San Jose EarthquakesSan Jose EarthquakesSJE
2913885141+1047
D
D
W
D
W
5
Houston Dynamo FCHouston Dynamo FCHOU
2913793937+246
D
D
L
D
L
6
Los Angeles FCLos Angeles FCLAF
3012994732+1545
W
D
L
D
L
7
Seattle Sounders FCSeattle Sounders FCSEA
29118103836+241
L
W
W
W
W
8
LA GalaxyLA GalaxyLAG
30109114150-939
W
L
W
W
D
9
Colorado RapidsColorado RapidsCLR
29115134141038
D
D
L
D
W
10
Portland TimbersPortland TimbersPOT
2996145156-533
L
D
L
L
L
11
Real Salt LakeReal Salt LakeRSL
2996144247-533
D
L
W
L
L
12
San Diego FCSan Diego FCSDI
2989125154-333
D
L
D
D
L
13
Minnesota UnitedMinnesota UnitedMIN
29710124453-931
D
D
L
L
L
14
Austin FCAustin FCAUS
29710123754-1731
L
L
D
D
W
15
Sporting Kansas CitySporting Kansas CitySKC
2964193572-3722
L
D
L
W
L
Championship Western Conference Playoff
CONCACAF Champions League

FC Dallas sit third in the Western Conference, a position that puts them in contention for a high playoff seed, while Houston Dynamo FC are fifth, firmly inside the postseason picture but with ground to make up on the sides above them.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Houston Dynamo FC vs FC Dallas today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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