Major League Soccer - Game Week 30 17 Oct 2026 - 20:30 Shell Energy Stadium

Today's game between Houston Dynamo FC and FC Dallas will kick off at Oct 17, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Houston Dynamo FC vs FC Dallas is available to watch live on Apple TV. Every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture is included in a standard Apple TV subscription at no additional cost.

Houston Dynamo FC host FC Dallas at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture that carries real weight for both Western Conference sides.

Ben Olsen's Dynamo come into this match without a win in their last five league games. Three draws and two defeats define that run, and while Houston remain fifth in the Western Conference and inside the playoff picture, their form has flattened at a point in the season when momentum matters.

FC Dallas arrive in better shape. Eric Quill's side sit third in the Western Conference and have won three of their last five matches, including a 1-0 victory over Seattle Sounders FC in their most recent outing. Dallas are a team that knows where it stands and is playing accordingly.

The head-to-head record between these clubs adds an extra layer of edge to proceedings. The two sides have met regularly in recent seasons, and the results have swung both ways, making this a fixture with genuine uncertainty attached.

For Houston, a home win would reinforce their playoff position and arrest a run of form that will concern Olsen. For Dallas, three points on the road would strengthen their case for a top-two finish in the West.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Houston Dynamo FC vs FC Dallas live.

How to watch Houston Dynamo FC vs FC Dallas with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ben Olsen has not confirmed his probable lineup ahead of the match, and Houston Dynamo FC have no injury or suspension news listed at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Eric Quill is similarly yet to name his projected XI for FC Dallas, with no injuries or suspensions reported for the visiting side. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Houston Dynamo FC have recorded zero wins, two draws, and two defeats across their last five MLS matches, with one additional draw rounding out the sequence. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-3 draw at home to San Diego FC, and they also drew 2-2 with Minnesota United earlier in the run. The Dynamo's only defeat in the sample came in a 0-2 loss to Sporting Kansas City, and they have not won a league match across this five-game stretch.

FC Dallas arrive with three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Seattle Sounders FC, and they also beat Los Angeles FC 1-0 and Portland Timbers 2-1 during this period. Their only defeat came in a 3-2 loss at Charlotte FC. Dallas have scored five goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2026, when FC Dallas beat Houston Dynamo FC 4-3 at home in MLS. Across the five most recent head-to-head fixtures, the record is closely contested, with Dallas holding an edge through that high-scoring March encounter. Earlier meetings have produced a range of outcomes, including a 2-0 Dallas win, a 2-1 Houston victory, and a 1-1 draw, underlining how competitive this fixture has been in recent seasons.

Standings

FC Dallas sit third in the Western Conference, a position that puts them in contention for a high playoff seed, while Houston Dynamo FC are fifth, firmly inside the postseason picture but with ground to make up on the sides above them.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Houston Dynamo FC vs FC Dallas today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: