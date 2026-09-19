Major League Soccer - Game Week 26 19 Sept 2026 - 20:30 Shell Energy Stadium

Today's game between Houston Dynamo FC and FC Cincinnati will kick off at Sep 19, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Houston Dynamo FC vs FC Cincinnati is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive rights to every MLS match in 2026. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Houston Dynamo FC host FC Cincinnati at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston in a Major League Soccer fixture that pits one of the Western Conference's most consistent sides against a Cincinnati team badly in need of a result.

Ben Olsen's Dynamo sit second in the Western Conference and have built their season on defensive solidity and an ability to grind out points. They are firmly in the mix for a top playoff position, and home form has been a key part of that.

Cincinnati arrive in difficult shape. Pat Noonan's side have taken just one point from their last three MLS outings, with heavy defeats to Philadelphia Union and Nashville SC exposing real problems at the back. A 3-3 draw with Charlotte FC in their most recent game offered little defensive reassurance, even if it showed some attacking life.

The gap between these two clubs in the standings reflects the contrasting trajectories of their seasons. Houston are pushing for a place among the West's elite, while Cincinnati are fighting to stay relevant in the Eastern playoff picture from tenth position.

Tyrell Malacia, the Dutch left-back who recently joined Cincinnati following his departure from Manchester United, adds an interesting subplot to the away side's situation as they look to stabilise.

For everything you need to watch this game live, including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch Houston Dynamo FC vs FC Cincinnati with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ben Olsen has not confirmed a starting lineup or released injury and suspension information ahead of this fixture for Houston Dynamo FC. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Pat Noonan has similarly not released confirmed team news for FC Cincinnati. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the away side, and further squad information is expected as the match approaches.

Form

Houston Dynamo FC have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five MLS matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 loss to San Jose Earthquakes on September 13, which followed a 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake on September 10. The Dynamo also drew 0-0 with both Charlotte FC and San Jose Earthquakes during this run, and suffered a 2-1 defeat at St. Louis City. Houston have scored four goals and conceded three across these five fixtures, reflecting a side that has been difficult to break down.

FC Cincinnati have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five MLS matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-3 draw with Charlotte FC on September 12, which followed a 5-0 loss to Philadelphia Union and a 4-0 defeat to Nashville SC. Cincinnati's only win in this run came against New York City FC, a 2-1 victory on August 19. They have scored seven goals but conceded fourteen across these five games, a defensive record that tells its own story.

Head-to-Head Record

The head-to-head record between these clubs is limited in recent history, with only three meetings on record. FC Cincinnati won the most recent encounter 2-1 at home in February 2023, and the sides drew 1-1 at Shell Energy Stadium in July 2021. Cincinnati also claimed a 3-2 home win in July 2019. Across those three meetings, Cincinnati hold two wins to Houston's none, with one draw.

Standings

Houston Dynamo FC sit second in the Western Conference, placing them among the frontrunners for a strong playoff seeding. FC Cincinnati are tenth in the Eastern Conference, a position that leaves them on the fringes of the postseason picture and in need of points on the road.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Houston Dynamo FC vs FC Cincinnati today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: