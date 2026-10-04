NWSL - Game Week 25 4 Oct 2026 - 19:00

Today's game between Houston Dash and Washington Spirit will kick off at Oct 4, 2026, 7:00 PM.

Houston Dash vs Washington Spirit is available to stream live. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Houston Dash host Washington Spirit in an NWSL regular season fixture with contrasting ambitions on the line for each side.

The Dash sit 12th in the table and are fighting to stay relevant in the playoff race, though their recent form has done little to inspire confidence. A draw against Portland Thorns last time out extended a difficult run that has seen them win just once in their last five matches.

The Spirit arrive in Houston in far stronger shape. Sitting third in the NWSL standings, Adrian Gonzalez's side have genuine top-three ambitions and cannot afford to let results slip at this stage of the season.

Washington's most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Angel City, a setback that will have sharpened focus ahead of this trip. Before that loss, the Spirit had shown they can put teams away, beating Chicago Stars 3-0 on the road.

With the playoff picture sharpening across the league and several contenders already eliminated, every point matters for sides with postseason hopes. The Spirit will be eager to bounce back, while the Dash need a result to keep any slim hopes alive.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Houston Dash vs Washington Spirit.

How to watch Houston Dash vs Washington Spirit with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Fabrice Gautrat's Houston Dash head into this match with no confirmed injury or suspension news available at this stage. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For the visitors, coach Adrian Gonzalez has similarly provided no confirmed team news ahead of the trip to Houston. Updates to the Washington Spirit squad will be added as they become available.

Form

Houston Dash have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five NWSL matches, scoring four goals and conceding five. Their only victory in that run came against Boston Legacy FC, winning 2-1 away from home. Most recently, they drew 1-1 with Portland Thorns, and they have lost three of their last four outings, including defeats to Utah Royals, Orlando Pride, and Seattle Reign FC.

Washington Spirit have won three and lost two of their last five matches. They beat Chicago Stars 3-0 and Portland Thorns 2-1 away, and claimed a 1-0 win over Bay FC, though they suffered a 3-0 home defeat to Boston Legacy FC and most recently lost 1-0 to Angel City FC. The Spirit have scored eight goals and conceded four across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

Washington Spirit have dominated this fixture in recent meetings, winning four of the last five encounters between these sides. The most recent match, played in July 2026, ended 2-1 to the Spirit. Across the five head-to-head matches on record, Washington have outscored Houston by a considerable margin, with the Dash claiming just one win in that stretch.

Standings

In the NWSL table, Washington Spirit occupy third place while Houston Dash sit 12th, reflecting the gap in form and momentum between the two sides heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Houston Dash vs Washington Spirit today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: