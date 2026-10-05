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CONCACAF Nations League
team-logoHonduras
team-logoJamaica
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Watch Honduras vs Jamaica CONCACAF Nations League soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Honduras vs Jamaica
Honduras
Jamaica
CONCACAF Nations League

How to watch the CONCACAF Nations League match between Honduras and Jamaica, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Today's game between Honduras and Jamaica will kick off at Oct 5, 2026, 10:00 PM.

Honduras vs Jamaica is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

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FS2

FS2

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DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream

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ViX

ViX

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Honduras host Jamaica in CONCACAF Nations League Group 2, with both sides in need of points as the standings begin to take shape.

Los Catrachos arrive at this fixture having lost their last match, a 2-1 defeat to Martinique that extended a difficult run of results. Honduras have managed just one win from their last five outings across all competitions, and pressure is mounting at home.

Jamaica come in with momentum from a 2-0 victory over El Salvador in their most recent Nations League fixture, a result that lifted the Reggae Boyz and gave them back-to-back wins in the group. That form makes them a dangerous visiting side.

The head-to-head record adds an interesting layer. Honduras claimed a 1-0 win when these sides last met in September 2026, but Jamaica have won more often across recent encounters and will feel they can take something from this fixture.

In the group table, Honduras sit fourth and Jamaica are second, meaning this match carries real weight for a Honduras side that cannot afford to fall further behind.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Honduras vs Jamaica live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Honduras vs Jamaica with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Team news for Honduras has not yet been confirmed ahead of this fixture. Updates on injuries, suspensions, and the projected starting XI will be added closer to kick-off.

Jamaica have also not released official team news at this stage. Full squad and lineup information will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

HON

HON - Form

PER
D2-2
ARG
L2-0
SUR
L2-3
JAM
W0-1
MAR
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
JAM

JAM - Form

NGA
L0-3
RSA
L0-1
GTM
W3-2
HON
L0-1
SLV
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Honduras have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches, scoring five goals and conceding eight across that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Martinique in the Nations League, following an earlier 3-2 loss to Suriname in the same competition. The one bright spot was a 1-0 win over Jamaica in late September, but that result now feels isolated within a broader run of poor form. Honduras have failed to keep a clean sheet in four of their last five matches, which underlines the defensive fragility they carry into this game.

Jamaica have won two, drawn none, and lost three of their last five matches, with five goals scored and six conceded. Their most recent result was a 2-0 victory over El Salvador in the Nations League, which followed a 1-0 defeat to Honduras in their previous group fixture. A 3-2 win over Guatemala earlier in the campaign shows the Reggae Boyz are capable of producing in attack, though losses to South Africa and Nigeria earlier in the year highlight inconsistency across the full five-match stretch.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

HondurasDrawJamaica
1
1
3
CONCACAF Nations League
Jamaica badge
Jamaica
JAM
0
Honduras badge
Honduras
HON
1
FT
CONCACAF Nations League
Jamaica badge
Jamaica
JAM
0
Honduras badge
Honduras
HON
0
FT
CONCACAF Nations League
Honduras badge
Honduras
HON
1
Jamaica badge
Jamaica
JAM
2
FT
CONCACAF Nations League
Jamaica badge
Jamaica
JAM
1
Honduras badge
Honduras
HON
0
FT
World Cup Qualification CONCACAF
Jamaica badge
Jamaica
JAM
2
Honduras badge
Honduras
HON
1
FT
3Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 1-0 win for Honduras, a Nations League fixture played in September 2026 with Jamaica as the home team. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Jamaica have the stronger overall record, winning three times compared to one win for Honduras, with one match ending level. Jamaica have scored eight goals in those five meetings to Honduras's four, suggesting the Reggae Boyz have generally had the better of this fixture in recent years.

Standings

A Grp. 2

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
SurinameSurinameSUR
321053+27
D
W
W
2
JamaicaJamaicaJAM
320153+26
W
L
W
3
GuatemalaGuatemalaGTM
311183+54
D
W
L
4
HondurasHondurasHON
310245-13
L
W
L
5
MartiniqueMartiniqueMAR
310246-23
W
L
L
6
El SalvadorEl SalvadorSLV
310239-63
L
L
W
Championship Playoff
Relegation

In CONCACAF Nations League Group A2, Jamaica currently sit second while Honduras are fourth, meaning the visitors arrive with a clear standings advantage and Honduras face this match knowing a defeat could deepen their position in the lower half of the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Honduras vs Jamaica today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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