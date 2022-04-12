WATCH: Henderson silences doubters with cool finish to put England ahead vs Senegal after smart assist from Bellingham
- Liverpool skipper on target in last 16 tie
- Teenage team-mate teed him up
- Three Lions had been lacking a spark
WHAT HAPPENED? The Three Lions had been lacking a spark during the first half of a last 16 encounter with the reigning champions of Africa, but found a breakthrough in the 38th minute. Borussia Dortmund midfielder Bellingham bulldozed his way through the Senegalese defence before squaring for Liverpool skipper Henderson – who had seen questions asked of his place in Gareth Southgate’s starting XI – to fire home from close range.
England take the lead through Jordan Henderson!! 🙌🏴— ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 4, 2022
Despite a lacklustre first 40 minutes, a quick break from Southgate's men sees the deadlock broken! 🤩#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/RARCL3x0nY
ENGLAND IS OUT IN FRONT 🏴— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 4, 2022
Jordan Henderson finishes off a beautiful goal by England 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1dCwKfgSH8
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Henderson, aged 32 years and 170 days has become the second-oldest player to score for England at a World Cup finals after Tom Finney, while 19-year-old Bellingham is the youngest player to provide an assist for the Three Lions since 1966.
WHAT NEXT? Shortly after Henderson had found a breakthrough for England, 2018 Golden Boot winner Harry Kane doubled their lead with his first goal of the 2022 finals.
