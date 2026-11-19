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Serie B - Game Week 12 20 Nov 2026 - 14:30 Stadio M. A. Bentegodi

DAZN and LaB Channel will show Hellas Verona v Cesena live. Here's how to follow the match on TV and via live stream.

Hellas Verona and Cesena meet at Verona's Bentegodi in Serie B, with different aims and contrasting recent form.

Marco Baroni's Hellas sit fifth and want to cement their place in the play-off positions. Convincing wins and draws have kept them in touch with their rivals in recent weeks.

Alessandro Diamanti's Cesena travel to Verona in 12th, buoyed by a run of positive results that has restored confidence at the Romagna club. They have shown character lately, picking up important points against direct rivals.

Baroni also has home advantage. The Bentegodi has historically been a difficult place for visiting Serie B teams to win, and the Verona crowd could make the difference in a close match.

Diamanti has built a compact side who are hard to beat and capable of getting results away from home. Cesena make the trip knowing they can get a result.

Read on for the TV and streaming details.

Team news

Hellas Verona manager Marco Baroni has yet to announce his starting line-up. No information on injuries or suspensions is currently available. Any updates will follow shortly before kick-off.

Cesena's Alessandro Diamanti has yet to announce his squad or likely line-up. News of any unavailable or suspended players will follow as soon as it is available.

Recent form

Hellas Verona go into this match with one win, three draws and no defeats in their last five Serie B games. They most recently drew 0-0 with Mantova, while their biggest win in that period was a 3-0 victory over Carrarese. They have scored seven goals and conceded four in that time, with their defence holding firm.

Cesena have two wins, two draws and one defeat in their last five outings. They beat Catanzaro 1-0 last time out and also claimed an important 2-1 away win against Empoli. Their only setback was a heavy 3-0 defeat to Modena. In all, Cesena have scored five goals and conceded six over that run.

Previous meetings

Head to Head Draw 0 0 1 Coppa Italia Hellas Verona VER 1 Cesena CES 2 FT 1 Goals Scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1 / 1 Both teams scored 1 / 1

The available dataset contains just one previous meeting: Cesena won 2-1 away to Hellas Verona in the Coppa Italia on 10 August 2024. No other recent meetings between the sides are available.

League table

Hellas Verona currently sit fifth in the Serie B table, while Cesena are 12th.