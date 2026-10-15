Conference League - Game Week 1 15 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Tynecastle Park

Today's game between Heart of Midlothian and FC Nordsjaelland will kick off at Oct 15, 2026, 3:00 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for this Conference League fixture are listed below. Paramount+ and ViX are both carrying the match, so viewers can choose the platform that suits them.

Heart of Midlothian host FC Nordsjaelland at Tynecastle Park in Edinburgh in a Conference League fixture that puts two sides level at the top of the competition's standings against each other.

Hearts arrive in decent form domestically, having put five past St. Mirren last weekend in the Scottish Premiership. Wouter Vrancken's side will look to carry that attacking confidence into European football.

Nordsjaelland come in off the back of a goalless draw with OB in the Danish Superleague, a result that followed a heavy 3-0 friendly defeat to Malmoe FF. Jens Foensskov Olsen's squad has shown it can win on the road, but consistency has been difficult to maintain.

Both clubs sit at the top of the Conference League table, which gives this match an added edge beyond the usual group-stage arithmetic. A win for either side would strengthen their position at the right moment in the competition.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Conference League fixture live.

How to watch Heart of Midlothian vs FC Nordsjaelland with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Hearts head into this match without Craig Halkett, Tom Renaud, Blair Spittal, and Finlay Pollock through injury. Tomas Magnusson is also unavailable after picking up a suspension. Vrancken's projected XI is expected to feature Beau Reus in goal, with a back line of Jamie McCart, Jordi Altena, Harry Milne, and Malachi Fagan-Walcott ahead of him.

Nordsjaelland are without Souleymane Alio, Jakob Busk, and Araphat Mohammed through injury, with no suspensions reported in the squad. Olsen is set to line up with Andreas Hansen between the posts, supported by a defence including Noah Markmann, Tobias Salquist, Victor Nelsson, and Runar Robinsoenn Norheim.

Form

Hearts have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a commanding 5-0 victory over St. Mirren in the Premiership, and they also beat Dundee FC 2-1 earlier in that run. The one blemish was a 2-1 loss to Falkirk. Across those five games, Hearts scored 12 goals and conceded three.

Nordsjaelland's last five matches produced two wins, one draw, and two defeats. The most recent result was a 0-0 draw with OB in the Superleague, and they were beaten 4-1 by Viborg in their most difficult league outing of the period. On the positive side, they won 3-0 away at Vatanspor in the DBU Pokalen and beat AGF 2-0 in the Superleague. The friendly loss to Malmoe FF, 3-0, is worth noting as a measure of where the squad's preparation currently stands.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Heart of Midlothian and FC Nordsjaelland are recorded in the available data. This fixture at Tynecastle Park will be the first encounter between the two clubs on record.

Standings

Both Heart of Midlothian and FC Nordsjaelland currently sit top of the Conference League table, meaning this match is a direct meeting between the two sides leading the competition at this stage of the tournament.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Heart of Midlothian vs FC Nordsjaelland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: