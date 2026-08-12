Europa League Qualification - Game Week 3 13 Aug 2026 - 14:45 Tynecastle Park

Today's game between Heart of Midlothian and Benfica will kick-off at Aug 13, 2026, 2:45 PM.

Hearts vs Benfica is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Heart of Midlothian host Benfica at Tynecastle Park in the second leg of their Europa League Qualification tie, with the Scottish side facing an enormous task after the first meeting in Lisbon.

Hearts were beaten 6-1 in the first leg, leaving Wouter Vrancken's side needing a near-miraculous turnaround to progress. The aggregate deficit is steep, and the Edinburgh crowd will need to be at full volume from the first whistle to give this tie any chance of life.

Benfica arrive in Scotland in strong continental form. Marco Silva's squad put five past St. Gallen in an earlier qualifying round, and the 6-1 win over Hearts in the first leg underlined just how clinical they can be when given space.

The Portuguese club did draw 2-2 with Academica Viseu in the Liga Portugal on August 9, a result that suggests some inconsistency in domestic play, but their European performances have been authoritative throughout this qualifying campaign.

For Hearts, a 4-0 win over Dundee United last weekend offered a timely boost to confidence, even if the gulf in class between the Scottish Premiership and European qualification football remains stark. Their earlier Champions League qualifying exit to Sturm Graz, losing both legs without scoring, adds to the pressure on this occasion.

Tynecastle will be a hostile atmosphere, and Hearts will give everything in front of their supporters. Whether that is enough to shift the tie is another matter entirely.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Hearts vs Benfica live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Heart of Midlothian vs Benfica with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Hearts are managed by Wouter Vrancken, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Benfica head coach Marco Silva has also not had any specific absences confirmed ahead of the trip to Edinburgh. Probable lineup information for both clubs is not yet available, and team news will be updated as it emerges.

Form

Hearts have won one of their last five matches, drawing none and losing four. Their most recent outing was a 4-0 victory over Dundee United in the Premiership on August 9, a result that snapped a run of three consecutive defeats. Those losses included a 6-1 defeat to Benfica in the first leg and a 2-1 loss to Aberdeen in the league. Hearts also exited Champions League qualifying after losing both legs to Sturm Graz, 4-0 and 2-0, without scoring across those two games. Across five matches, Hearts have scored six goals and conceded 15.

Benfica have won three of their last five, losing one and drawing one. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Academica Viseu in the Liga Portugal on August 9. Before that, they beat Hearts 6-1 in the first leg and defeated St. Gallen 5-0 in Europa League qualifying. Benfica also beat CF Os Belenenses 5-1 in a pre-season friendly, though they did lose the first leg against St. Gallen 2-1 before reversing that tie emphatically. Across five matches, Benfica have scored 19 goals and conceded five.





Head-to-Head Record





Hearts and Benfica have met once in the dataset available. Benfica won 6-1 at home in the Europa League Qualification first leg on August 6, 2026. That result gives Benfica a commanding advantage heading into the second leg at Tynecastle Park.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Heart of Midlothian vs Benfica today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: