Women's Champions League - Game Week 3 29 Oct 2026 - 16:00 Koege Stadion

Today's game between HB Koege and Barcelona will kick off at Oct 29, 2026, 4:00 PM.

US viewers can watch HB Køge vs Barcelona live on Fubo and Paramount+. ESPN also carries the match, with ESPN Deportes providing coverage for Spanish-speaking audiences via Fubo's Latino package.

Barcelona travel to Koege Stadion to face HB Køge in the UEFA Women's Champions League, with Pere Romeu's side looking to maintain their grip on second place in the competition standings.

The Catalan club arrive in Denmark fresh from a 3-0 Liga F win over Granada Femenino, though a 2-1 defeat to Real Sociedad earlier in October served as a rare stumble in what has otherwise been a dominant domestic campaign.

HB Køge have been inconsistent in the A-Liga recently, drawing back-to-back games before beating Kolding IF last weekend. Their European form has been more encouraging, with a 5-1 win over Servette in the Women's Champions League earlier this month.

Barcelona's squad carries significant weight heading into this fixture. The club were recently crowned Women's Club of the Year at the Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris, a recognition of a season in which they secured a historic quadruple, including the Champions League title. That pedigree makes them heavy favourites on Danish soil.

The Blaugrana's position as the benchmark for women's club football is well established, and Romeu's side will be expected to impose themselves from the first whistle at Koege Stadion.

For US viewers looking to catch all the action, TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

How to watch HB Koege vs Barcelona with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

HB Køge have not confirmed their coach or released injury and suspension information ahead of this fixture. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as they become available.

Barcelona are managed by Pere Romeu. No probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions have been confirmed for the away side at this stage, and further squad news is expected in the build-up to the match.

Form

HB Køge head into this match with a record of two wins, two draws, and one loss from their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-3 win over Kolding IF in the A-Liga on October 24, while their best result in that run was a 5-1 victory over Servette in the Women's Champions League. They have scored 14 goals and conceded six across those five matches, though consecutive draws against Broendby IF and FC Nordsjaelland point to some inconsistency.

Barcelona's last five matches produced four wins and one defeat. They beat Granada Femenino 3-0 most recently and thrashed Real Madrid Femenino 7-0 in Liga F earlier in October. Their only setback came in a 2-1 loss to Real Sociedad. In the Women's Champions League, they recorded a 6-0 win over Roma. Across those five games, Barcelona scored 18 goals and conceded three.

Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs have met twice in the Women's Champions League, with Barcelona winning both fixtures. The most recent meeting came on December 15, 2021, when Barcelona hosted HB Køge and won 5-0. Earlier that season, on October 14, 2021, HB Køge hosted Barcelona and lost 2-0. Barcelona have scored seven goals across the two matches without conceding.

Standings

In the Women's Champions League standings, Barcelona currently sit in second place, while HB Køge are eighth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch HB Koege vs Barcelona today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: