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Europa League on TV

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Hapoel Beer Sheva vs. OFI Crete: kick-off time

Europa League - Game Week 4 5 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Stadionul Rapid-Giulesti

Hapoel Beer Sheva and OFI Crete: recent results

Across their last five competitive matches, Hapoel Beer Sheva have one win, one draw and three defeats. They most recently lost 0-4 to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise. Before that, they lost 1-2 to AZ Alkmaar and drew 0-0 with Dinamo Zagreb. Beer Sheva scored five goals and conceded twelve in those five matches.

OFI Crete, meanwhile, have two wins, no draws and three defeats in their last five matches. The club most recently won 1-0 away to Panetolikos in the Super League. Before that came a 0-2 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League and a 3-4 defeat to Kalamata. OFI scored seven goals and conceded eight during this period.

Hapoel Beer Sheva vs. OFI Crete: line-ups

Hapoel Beer Sheva vs. OFI Crete: form

Hapoel Beer Sheva vs. OFI Crete: head-to-head record

Hapoel Beer Sheva vs. OFI Crete: the tables