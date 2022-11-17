News Matches
H. Ziyech

WATCH: Hakim Ziyech scores from his own half to show Morocco his quality ahead of World Cup

Mitchell Wilks
2:02 PM EST 11/17/22
Hakim Ziyech Morocco
Hakim Ziyech scored a fabulous goal from inside his own half as Morocco beat Georgia 3-0 in a World Cup warm-up friendly Thursday.
  • Ziyech scores outrageous goal
  • 3-0 victory for Morocco
  • Winger recently back in national team picture

WHAT HAPPENED? Ziyech, who is out in the cold at Chelsea, channelled his inner David Beckham to show his club side what they're missing during Morocco's friendly against Georgia. After he intercepted a pass, Ziyech took no time in getting his head up and searching for the spectacular - and he very much found it.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ziyech was banished from participating in the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year amid a rift with his manager, but the firing of Vahid Halilhodzic led the player to undo his international retirement and join the squad before the World Cup. He now has the rare opportunity to showcase his abilities during a break from a club season that has not given him much time on the pitch.

WHAT NEXT FOR ZIYECH? Morocco kick off in Qatar on Wednesday next week against Croatia, who finished runners-up in 2018.

Editors' Picks

Contact Us
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2022 Goal (United States) All rights reserved. The information contained in Goal (United States) may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Goal (United States)