WATCH: Hakim Ziyech scores from his own half to show Morocco his quality ahead of World Cup
- Ziyech scores outrageous goal
- 3-0 victory for Morocco
- Winger recently back in national team picture
WHAT HAPPENED? Ziyech, who is out in the cold at Chelsea, channelled his inner David Beckham to show his club side what they're missing during Morocco's friendly against Georgia. After he intercepted a pass, Ziyech took no time in getting his head up and searching for the spectacular - and he very much found it.
🎥| المغرب 2-0 جورجيا هدف حكيم زياش في الدقيقة 29 #مباريات_دولية_ودية#كأس_العالم_قطر_2022#المغرب#جورجيا #الإمارات #WorldCupQatar2022 | #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/FPYU4i97Aq— Arryadia TV (@arryadiatv) November 17, 2022
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ziyech was banished from participating in the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year amid a rift with his manager, but the firing of Vahid Halilhodzic led the player to undo his international retirement and join the squad before the World Cup. He now has the rare opportunity to showcase his abilities during a break from a club season that has not given him much time on the pitch.
WHAT NEXT FOR ZIYECH? Morocco kick off in Qatar on Wednesday next week against Croatia, who finished runners-up in 2018.
Editors' Picks
- Where is Landon Donovan now? The USMNT World Cup legend balancing broadcasting and coaching roles
- Bellingham, Gavi and the NXGN wonderkids set to light up the 2022 World Cup
- 'It was my turn' - How Jesus Ferreira went from the fringes of the USMNT to potential World Cup star
- The odd career of Jozy Altidore: From USMNT phenom to Liga MX bench-warmer