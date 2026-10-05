CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 4 5 Oct 2026 - 20:00

Today's game between Guatemala and Suriname will kick off at Oct 5, 2026, 8:00 PM.

Guatemala vs Suriname is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Guatemala host Suriname in the CONCACAF Nations League, with the group leader arriving in Central America looking to extend their advantage at the top of the table.

Suriname come into this fixture as the strongest side in Group A2, and their recent results reflect that standing. Back-to-back Nations League wins, including a 6-0 demolition of El Salvador, have positioned them as the team to beat in the group.

Guatemala's situation is more complicated. They sit third in the group and have struggled for consistency, with three defeats in their last five matches across all competitions. Their one bright spot was a 6-0 win over El Salvador in the Nations League.

The two sides have met twice in recent memory, with neither managing to separate themselves decisively. A 3-1 Guatemala win in World Cup qualification last November was preceded by a 1-1 draw when Suriname hosted in October 2025.

Most recently, the sides drew 0-0 in the reverse Nations League fixture, meaning Guatemala will be looking to find a winning formula at home after failing to score in that meeting.

With Suriname protecting their place at the summit and Guatemala needing points to stay in contention, this match carries real weight for both sides. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch it live.

How to watch Guatemala vs Suriname with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Team news for Guatemala has not yet been confirmed ahead of this fixture. Squad details, including any injuries or suspensions, will be added as information becomes available closer to kick-off.

Suriname's squad information is also yet to be confirmed. Updates on any absences or disciplinary concerns will follow in due course.

Form

Guatemala have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Suriname in the Nations League, and their standout result in that run was a 6-0 win over El Salvador. Their other fixtures included a 3-2 loss to Jamaica and a 3-0 defeat to Ecuador, pointing to a side that has conceded freely across this period.

Suriname have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was the 0-0 draw with Guatemala, and before that they beat Martinique 2-1 and Honduras 3-2 in the Nations League. Suriname have scored 12 goals across their last five matches, with their only defeats coming against Bolivia and Guatemala in World Cup qualification.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides was a 0-0 draw in the CONCACAF Nations League on October 2, 2026. Before that, Guatemala beat Suriname 3-1 in a World Cup qualification match in November 2025, and the two sides drew 1-1 when Suriname hosted in October 2025 in the same qualifying campaign. Across three recorded meetings, Guatemala hold one win to Suriname's none, with two draws.

Standings

A Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Suriname SUR 3 2 1 0 5 3 +2 7 D W W 2 Jamaica JAM 3 2 0 1 5 3 +2 6 W L W 3 Guatemala GTM 3 1 1 1 8 3 +5 4 D W L 4 Honduras HON 3 1 0 2 4 5 -1 3 L W L 5 Martinique MAR 3 1 0 2 4 6 -2 3 W L L 6 El Salvador SLV 3 1 0 2 3 9 -6 3 L L W Championship Playoff Relegation

Suriname lead Group A2 of the CONCACAF Nations League, while Guatemala sit third. That gap means Guatemala must win to put real pressure on the group leader, while Suriname can strengthen their grip on top spot with a positive result.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Guatemala vs Suriname today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: