CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 2 28 Sept 2026 - 22:00

Today's game between Guatemala and El Salvador will kick off at Sep 28, 2026, 10:00 PM.

Guatemala vs El Salvador is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Guatemala host El Salvador in the CONCACAF Nations League, with both sides arriving at this fixture in contrasting form and with real stakes attached to the result.

Guatemala come into this match having lost all five of their last five games across all competitions, a run that includes a 3-2 defeat to Jamaica in their most recent Nations League outing. That result leaves them rooted to the bottom of their group and in need of a sharp turnaround.

El Salvador, by contrast, are top of the group standings and arrive with genuine momentum. Hugo Perez's side beat Martinique 3-1 in their last Nations League match, and their recent record shows a team capable of grinding out results when it matters.

The head-to-head history between these two sides adds further weight to this fixture. El Salvador have won three of the last five meetings, with Guatemala's only victory in that run coming in a 2-0 Nations League win back in September 2023.

With El Salvador looking to protect their group lead and Guatemala desperate for points, the stakes are clear on both sides.

Read on to find out how to watch Guatemala vs El Salvador live on TV and via live stream.

How to watch Guatemala vs El Salvador with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Team news for both sides is yet to be confirmed ahead of this fixture. Full squad and injury information for Guatemala will be added as it becomes available closer to kick-off. El Salvador's squad details are also yet to be confirmed, and updates on any absences or suspensions will follow in due course.

Form

Guatemala have struggled badly for form, losing all five of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 defeat to Jamaica in the CONCACAF Nations League, and their results over the period include a 7-0 loss to Algeria and a 3-0 defeat to Ecuador. Across those five games, Guatemala have conceded 14 goals and scored just two. El Salvador's recent record is considerably more encouraging. They have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches, with the 3-1 win over Martinique in the Nations League their most recent result. A goalless draw with Qatar and a 2-2 draw with the Dominican Republic also feature in that run, pointing to a side that has been difficult to beat.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in October 2025, when El Salvador beat Guatemala 1-0 in a World Cup qualification match. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, El Salvador have won three, Guatemala have won one, and one match ended in a draw. Guatemala's only win in that sequence was a 2-0 CONCACAF Nations League victory in September 2023.

Standings

A Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 El Salvador SLV 1 1 0 0 3 1 +2 3 W 2 Jamaica JAM 1 1 0 0 3 2 +1 3 W 3 Suriname SUR 1 1 0 0 3 2 +1 3 W 4 Guatemala GTM 1 0 0 1 2 3 -1 0 L 5 Honduras HON 1 0 0 1 2 3 -1 0 L 6 Martinique MAR 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0 L Championship Playoff Relegation

In CONCACAF Nations League Group A2, El Salvador sit top of the table while Guatemala are in fourth place, making this a fixture with significant implications for the group's final shape.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Guatemala vs El Salvador today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: