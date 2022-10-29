Revealed: What Guardiola said to Maddison as video captures Man City boss in lengthy post-match chat with Leicester star

Pep Guardiola and James Maddison left the pitch at King Power Stadium arm-in-arm as they shared a chat following Manchester City's 1-0 win.

De Bruyne screamer made it 1-0

Leicester threatened late equaliser

But City held on to move top of PL

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spaniard has got quite the reputation of collaring opposition players for post-match conversations and the in-form James Maddison was his latest approach after Manchester City picked up a vital 1-0 win against Leicester on Saturday. It was one of the longer chats you'll ever see between a manager and a player, though transfer speculation was later quieted by Maddison.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Maddison opened up on the chat between him and the legendary boss. The Leicester star said: “He was asking why we didn’t play like the last 15 minutes for the whole game. I don’t think he realises it’s not as easy as that. He’s a top manager with a top team so it’s always going to be tough.”

WHAT NEXT FOR GUARDIOLA? In the midst of the busy schedule, the Premier League champions have a couple of matches they are expected to win coming up. They have already secured top spot in their Champions League group ahead of a visit of Sevilla before hosting Fulham in the league next Saturday.