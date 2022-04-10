Watch: Guardiola gives Klopp enthusiastic full-time embrace after Man City draw with Liverpool
Andrew Steel
Getty
Pep Guardiola greeted opposite number Jurgen Klopp with a dramatically energetic handshake and hug at the full-time whistle after Manchester City and Liverpool played out a pulsating draw in the Premier League.
The Citizens twice took the lead through Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus, but Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane both struck to ensure a share of the spoils in the end, keeping the duo's title battle hanging in the balance.
It is City who hold a slender advantage at the summit however, and Guardiola looked particularly pumped when he exchanged a quick post-match greeting with a more sedate Klopp at the end of the game.
