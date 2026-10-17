Serie A - Game Week 31 18 Oct 2026 - 15:00

Today's game between Gremio and Cruzeiro will kick off at Oct 18, 2026, 3:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Gremio vs Cruzeiro are listed below. Fanatiz and Premiere are both carrying the match, giving fans access across multiple platforms.

Gremio host Cruzeiro in a Serie A fixture that pits a side fighting for survival against one chasing continental qualification. The match takes place at Gremio's ground with both clubs in very different corners of the table as the Brazilian season moves into its final stretch.

Renato Gaucho's Gremio are in serious trouble. They sit in 18th place and have not won any of their last five Serie A matches, a run that has left them deep in the relegation zone with little margin for error.

Creating further pressure on the home side, their recent results offer little comfort. Three draws and two defeats in their last five outings tell the story of a squad that cannot find a way to win when it matters most.

Cruzeiro arrive in a far stronger position. Artur Jorge has his side sitting sixth in the division, and they come into this match with three wins from their last five across all competitions, including a 2-0 victory over Sao Paulo.

The away side did suffer a setback in their most recent outing, losing 4-2 to Red Bull Bragantino, so Jorge will want a swift response from his squad. Still, the quality gap between these two sides is significant on current form.

For Gremio, this is the kind of fixture they must find a way to win. A defeat would deepen their relegation crisis, while Cruzeiro will see this as an opportunity to keep pace with the clubs above them.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this match live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Gremio vs Cruzeiro with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Renato Gaucho has not confirmed a starting lineup ahead of this match, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the Gremio squad. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club releases further information.

Artur Jorge is in a similar position on the Cruzeiro side. No probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions have been confirmed at this stage, and fans should check back nearer to the match for the latest squad news.

Form

Gremio head into this fixture without a win in their last five Serie A matches, recording three draws and two defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw against Internacional, and they also drew 1-1 with Remo earlier in the run. Their two defeats came against Botafogo RJ, losing 3-2, and Vasco da Gama, losing 2-1. Gremio scored five goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Cruzeiro have won three of their last five across all competitions, though their most recent match ended in a 4-2 Serie A defeat to Red Bull Bragantino. Before that setback, they claimed a 2-0 win over Sao Paulo and a 1-3 victory away at Vitoria. They also lost 2-1 to Santos FC in that five-match run. Cruzeiro scored ten goals and conceded eight across those fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in a Serie A fixture in April 2026, when Cruzeiro won 2-0 at home. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Cruzeiro hold the stronger record with three wins to Gremio's one, with one draw. Gremio's only victory in that run came in a Serie A home fixture in November 2025, when they won 1-0.

Standings

Gremio sit in 18th place in Serie A, leaving them inside the relegation zone and in urgent need of points. Cruzeiro are sixth, well clear of danger and within reach of the continental qualification places.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Gremio vs Cruzeiro today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: