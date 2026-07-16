Today's game between Gotham FC and Washington Spirit will kick-off at Jul 15, 2026, 8:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Gotham FC vs Washington Spirit is available to watch live in the United States on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Select, and Fubo. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Gotham FC host Washington Spirit in an NWSL regular season fixture that carries real weight at the top of the table. With the two sides separated by just two positions in the standings, this is a match that could shift the league's shape heading into the business end of the season.

Gotham sit fourth in the NWSL table with 24 points, part of a three-team cluster chasing down the top two. Juan Carlos Amoros' side have shown they can travel and win, but their home form will be tested against one of the division's in-form outfits.

Washington Spirit arrive riding a wave of confidence. Trinity Rodman has been central to their recent surge, and the Spirit's road win over North Carolina Courage last weekend helped push them into second place in the league standings with 27 points.

Adrian Gonzalez has built a side that presses high and transitions quickly. Leicy Santos and Rodman offer pace and directness in attack, while Andi Sullivan gives them composure in midfield when the game demands it.

Gotham's own attack is far from short of quality. Rose Lavelle pulls the strings in the middle, while Esther Gonzalez and Jaedyn Shaw give them a genuine cutting edge in the final third. Ann-Katrin Berger, one of the best goalkeepers in the league, commands the back line.

This fixture has a history of tight margins. Three of the last five meetings between these clubs have been decided by a single goal or ended level, which tells you plenty about how evenly matched they are.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Gotham FC vs Washington Spirit live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Gotham FC vs Washington Spirit with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Gotham FC head coach Juan Carlos Amoros has a strong projected XI available. Ann-Katrin Berger starts in goal, with a back line featuring Tierna Davidson and Emily Sonnett. Midge Purce and Guro Reiten provide width, Rose Lavelle and Jaelin Howell anchor the midfield, and Jaedyn Shaw and Esther Gonzalez lead the attack. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side.

Washington Spirit manager Adrian Gonzalez names a settled lineup as well. Sandy MacIver starts in goal behind a defence that includes Esme Morgan and Lucia Di Guglielmo. Andi Sullivan and Rosemonde Kouassi operate in the middle of the park, with Trinity Rodman, Leicy Santos, and Sofia Cantore providing the attacking threat. The Spirit also report no injuries or suspensions ahead of this fixture. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if anything changes.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Gotham FC have posted a record of three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five NWSL matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 victory away at Utah Royals on July 11, a result that underlined their ability to perform on the road. They also beat Houston Dash 1-0 and Seattle Reign FC 2-0 during this run, though San Diego Wave handed them a 2-0 defeat in early July. Gotham have scored seven goals and conceded four across these five fixtures.

Washington Spirit come into this match in excellent form, winning four of their last five NWSL games. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win at North Carolina Courage on July 11. They also defeated Houston Dash 2-1 and Seattle Reign FC twice, including a 2-1 victory on May 30 and a 1-0 win on May 10. Their only slip in this stretch was a 2-1 loss to San Diego Wave in May. The Spirit have scored six goals and conceded two during this period.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in November 2025, when Gotham FC won 1-0 away at Washington Spirit in an NWSL fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Gotham hold the stronger record, winning three times to Washington's one, with one draw. The sides played out a goalless draw when Gotham hosted in August 2025, while Washington won 3-0 at home in April 2025.

Standings

In the NWSL table, Washington Spirit currently sit second while Gotham FC are fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Gotham FC vs Washington Spirit today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: