Today's game between Gotham FC and Seattle Reign FC will kick-off at Jul 18, 2026, 12:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

TV channel and live stream options for Gotham FC vs Seattle Reign FC are listed below. The match is available to watch via Fubo, ESPN Deportes, and ABC.

Gotham FC host Seattle Reign FC in an NWSL regular-season fixture, with two sides at very different points in their respective campaigns meeting in what could be a telling midseason encounter.

Gotham sit fourth in the NWSL standings with 27 points, level with Portland Thorns and Washington Spirit at the top end of a highly competitive table. Juan Carlos Amorós’s side have been in stellar form, winning four of their last five league games and showing the consistency needed to keep pace with league leaders San Diego Wave.

Seattle arrive in far more difficult circumstances. Laura Harvey’s side are tenth in the standings and have been struggling to string results together, making this a match they need to take points from to avoid slipping further down the table.

The Reign did show signs of life in their most recent outing, defeating Portland Thorns 2-0 in the Cascadia rivalry. Goals from Ryanne Brown and Maddie Mercado gave Harvey’s team a much-needed boost, and they will look to carry that momentum into this challenging road trip.

Gotham, meanwhile, are building on a historic 1-0 win over Washington Spirit in front of a record-breaking crowd at Citi Field. Home form has been a major strength, and they have already beaten the Reign this season, securing a 2-0 victory in Seattle back in May.

For Seattle, a win here would close the gap on the teams above them and ease the pressure on Harvey. For Gotham, three points would keep the pressure on at the very top of the table.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Gotham FC vs Seattle Reign FC, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Gotham FC vs Seattle Reign FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Gotham FC head coach Juan Carlos Amoros has no confirmed injury or suspension information available ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Seattle Reign FC manager Laura Harvey is similarly without confirmed team news. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the away side, and further squad details will be added as they become available.

Form

Gotham FC have been in strong form, recording four wins from their last five NWSL matches with one defeat. Their most recent result was a 1-0 home win over Washington Spirit, and they also beat Utah Royals 3-1 away in that run. Their only loss came against San Diego Wave FC, who beat them 2-0. Gotham have scored five goals and conceded three across those five games, and they also defeated Seattle Reign FC 2-0 earlier in the sequence.

Seattle Reign FC have a record of two wins, two losses, and one defeat across their last five NWSL outings. Their most recent match was a 2-0 win over Portland Thorns, with Brown and Mercado on the scoresheet. They also beat Boston Legacy FC 2-1 during that run, but lost to North Carolina Courage 3-1 and Washington Spirit 2-1. Seattle have scored five goals and conceded six across those five games.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in May 2026, when Gotham FC beat Seattle Reign FC 2-0 in Seattle in the NWSL. Before that, the teams drew 0-0 when Gotham hosted in October 2025. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Gotham hold two wins to Seattle's none, with three draws, and the New York side have not lost to the Reign in any of those encounters.

Standings

In the current NWSL standings, Gotham FC sit fourth while Seattle Reign FC are tenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Gotham FC vs Seattle Reign FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: