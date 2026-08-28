NWSL - Game Week 20 28 Aug 2026 - 20:00

Today's game between Gotham FC and Portland Thorns will kick-off at Aug 28, 2026, 8:00 PM.

Gotham FC vs Portland Thorns is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Gotham FC host Portland Thorns in an NWSL regular-season fixture that carries genuine weight at both ends of the standings. The league leaders welcome third-placed Portland to their ground, with the gap between these two sides now a matter of serious discussion.

Gotham sit top of the NWSL with 44 points and a 13-3-5 record, but their position feels slightly less comfortable than it did a week ago. A flat 0-0 draw with Angel City on August 24 raised questions about their sharpness, and a concerning head injury to midfielder Rose Lavelle during that match has added real uncertainty to Juan Carlos Amoros's squad ahead of this fixture.

Portland arrive in form and with momentum. Robert Vilahamn's side have won three of their last five and sit third in the table on 37 points, level with the Washington Spirit. Their 1-0 win over Denver Summit FC last weekend was composed and controlled, and the Thorns look like a team building toward something.

These two sides met just over a month ago in Portland, drawing 2-2 in a match that showed what both teams are capable of. Portland have proven they can hurt Gotham, and with Lavelle's availability uncertain, the hosts may not be at full strength.

The NWSL title race is tightening. Gotham's lead at the top remains meaningful, but the teams behind them are not going away. A home win would help Amoros's side reassert their dominance; a Portland victory would bring the Thorns within four points of first place.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Gotham FC vs Portland Thorns, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Gotham FC vs Portland Thorns with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Gotham FC manager Juan Carlos Amoros has no confirmed injury or suspension news available at this stage, and no probable lineup has been released. The fitness of Rose Lavelle remains a concern after the midfielder was substituted in the first half of the 0-0 draw with Angel City on August 24 following a head injury, though no official update on her availability has been provided. Further squad information will be added closer to kick-off.

Portland Thorns head coach Robert Vilahamn is also without confirmed team news at this point. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the away side, and a projected XI has yet to be announced. Updates are expected ahead of the match.

Form

Gotham FC have won four and drawn one of their last five NWSL outings, accumulating six goals scored and two conceded across that run. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Angel City FC on August 24, ending a sequence of four consecutive victories. That winning run included a 2-1 defeat of Kansas City Current, a 1-0 win over San Diego Wave FC, and back-to-back road wins against Houston Dash and Bay FC. Gotham have kept three clean sheets across the five matches, underlining their defensive solidity.

Portland Thorns have won three, lost one, and drawn one of their last five NWSL matches, scoring eight goals and conceding six in that period. Their most recent fixture ended in a 1-0 victory over Denver Summit FC on August 23, their third win in four games. A 2-1 win over Orlando Pride on August 16 and a 3-4 victory at Boston Legacy FC earlier in the month show Portland's attacking output. Their only defeat in the five-match stretch was a 5-1 loss to Utah Royals on August 2.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came on July 25, 2026, when Portland Thorns and Gotham FC drew 2-2 in an NWSL fixture at Providence Park. Before that, Gotham hosted Portland on September 27, 2025, and won 3-0. Across the last five head-to-head matches, the record reads two wins for Portland, two wins for Gotham, and one draw, with the sides closely matched across those encounters.

Standings

In the NWSL table, Gotham FC sit first while Portland Thorns are placed third.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Gotham FC vs Portland Thorns today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: